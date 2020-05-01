Ryanair - Demand expected to take 'at least two years' to recover

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Ryanair has hit out at what it considers to be "unlawful and discriminatory" state aid given by EU nations to rival airlines. Ryanair calculates that €31bn of state aid has been requested by or granted to its rivals, and argues that this will distort competition when flights resume in Europe. Ryanair plans to challenge this aid in the European Courts.

Ryanair expects to report a €100m loss in the first quarter, and further losses in the second quarter over the peak summer season.

Ryanair also thinks it will take at "at least two years, until summer 2022, at the earliest" for demand for flights to fully recover. The group is therefore proposing a restructuring programme that is expected to result in up to 3,000 job losses.

The group is also negotiating to reduce the number of aircraft deliveries over the next two years, in order to reduce its capital expenditure commitments.

The shares fell 3.6% following the announcement.

View the latest Ryanair share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on Ryanair

COVID-19 update

First quarter passenger numbers of less than 150,000 are 99.5% less that the group's budgeted 42.4m. The group expects to operate just 1% of its planned schedule in April, May and June. In the second quarter, the group expects to fly 50% of the planned schedule at the most. For the full year ending March 2021 the group expects to carry around 100m passengers, compared with a prior target of 154m.

The group's restructuring efforts will likely see a 20% wage cut and some unpaid leave for employees, alongside job losses. CEO Michael O'Leary has agreed to extend his 50% pay cut until the end of the group's 2021 financial year. Ryanair will notify its unions and enter into consultations shortly.

Ryanair is not providing detailed guidance this year.

Find out more about Ryanair shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.