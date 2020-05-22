United Utilities - dividend intact, but covid-19 may disrupt

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

United Utilities (UU) revenue rose 2.2% in the year to £1,859.3m. This, together with lower maintenance and operating costs, meant underlying profits before tax rose £32m to £492m.

However, the group recognised a number of exceptional costs this year which meant reported profits fell 70% to £106.8m.These included increased provisions for non-payment of bills, coronavirus related costs and a write down in the value of its Bioresources business.

United Utilities announced a final dividend of 28.40p, bringing the total payment this year to 42.60p. The group is reviewing its dividend policy for the 2020 - 2025 regulatory period as the picture of post COVID-19 environment becomes clearer. It had previously announced it would increase the dividend by at least inflation.

The shares fell 3.2% following the announcement.

Full Year Results

UU's revenue growth largely reflects regulatory price changes. This offset lower business consumption related to coronavirus, a trend which UU expects to increase this year. For every 1% annual drop in business consumption, UU's revenue reduces by around £4 million. While UU said it's unable to predict the impact of this for the coming year it reiterated that shortfalls in revenue are recovered in future years under the regulatory revenue control.

United Utilities earned £22.4m in operational outperformance payments this year, bringing the total for this regulatory period to £43.9m.

Exceptional costs that dented full year reported profits included £56m related to Covid-19 - split between losses at Water Plus, the group's business water joint venture, and increased provisions for bill non-payments. A further £83 million relates to write downs in the group's Bioresources assets while the remaining £158m relates to accounting changes.

Total net regulatory capital investment was £722m for the year, down from £821 the prior year, bringing the total spend over the five year period to just under £4bn.Net cash generated by business fell to £810m, down from £832 the previous year, largely reflecting higher tax payments this year. Non regulatory capital expenditure was £645m up from £624.9m. Together with dividend payments and a change in accounting policy for leases that meant net debt rose to £7.4bn, up from £7.1bn last year. Net debt as a proportion of the regulated asset base was 62%, up from 61% last year. UU expects this to rise further given the current environment.

At the end of March, UU had £1.2bn in available liquidity made up of cash and undrawn credit - sufficient to cover the next 15 - 24 months of the group's cash outflows. However, £722m of this is due for repayment this year, leaving the group with headroom of £436m. UU plans to raise a further £500 - £800m in funding this year.

