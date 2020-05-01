Visa - mixed picture as coronavirus hits transactions

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Second quarter revenue rose 7% to $5.9bn, that's slower than last quarter but a little better than expected. Net income rose 6% to $3.1bn, while the ongoing share buyback programme supported a 9% increase in the earnings per share - which reached$1.38.

The group saw a significant decline in activity from March as the coronavirus outbreak impacted purchasing habits, most notably in cross-border volumes. Given the uncertainty created by the outbreak the group is not providing any guidance for the full year.

The group announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share.

The shares were broadly flat in pre-market trading.

View the latest Visa share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Second Quarter Results

Revenue growth was driven by a 5% increase in payment volumes and 7% increase in processed transactions, with a headwind from a 2% fall in cross border volume.

Service revenues, which are based on payment volumes in the prior quarter, rose 9% to $2.6bn. Data processing revenues rose 11% to $2.7bn and international transaction revenues rose 2% to $1.8bn. Incentives paid to clients were worth $1.7 billion and represent 22.6% of gross revenues.

Operating expenses rose 4% year-on-year to $1.9bn, or 3% if you exclude one-off expenses.

Visa generated free cash flow of $3.7bn during the quarter. Share buybacks and dividends totalled $3.9bn during the quarter. Net debt reached $5.7bn, although the pending acquisition of fintech group Plaid will see it rise in the future.

Register for updates on Visa

Find out more about Visa shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.