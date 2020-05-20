Vistry - Sites powering back up

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Vistry Partnerships is currently operating on all 73 of its contracting sites and 31 out of 34 development sites. The housebuilding arm is operating on 119 out of 172 sites. Over 5,600 people have returned to work across the various sites in the business.

After suspending the interim dividend management has decided on an alternative means of returning capital to investors. The group will allocate 4,369,992 shares to shareholders on the register as of 27 December 2019. Shareholders can then choose to sell these new shares if they wish. The issue is valued at £60m using the closing share price on that date of £13.73. The scheme is dependent on shareholder approval.

The shares fell 3.3% following the announcement.

Trading update

The Partnerships business has led the return to work because the pre-sold nature of these sites means they offer a more reliable source of cash flow. Over 70% of normal productive capacity has been restored and the contracting forward order book stands at £827m.

Over the past eight weeks Vistry's Housebuilding arm has taken 447 gross private reservations, falling to 300 net of cancellations. The group legally completed 257 private sales during the same period. The group's private sales rate has improved in the last three weeks, averaging 0.26 per outlet per week. Pricing has been in line with forecasts and website traffic indicates firm demand. The forward order book, including development projects from the Partnerships business, stands at £1.5bn including joint ventures.

Management is "very pleased" with its progress integrating recent acquisitions, and expects to realise over £44m in cost savings. This will come through reduced headcount, the cost of which is expected to fall within the £35m already budgeted.

As of 18 May Vistry had net debt (debt minus cash) of £476m, up from £440m on 21 April. The group has committed banking facilities totalling £770m, and maturities are spread out to 2027. The group is eligible for the governments COVID Corporate Financing Facility, but has not used it as yet.

