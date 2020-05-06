Walt Disney - Coronavirus takes $1.4bn off quarterly profit

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Disney's revenues rose 20.7% in the second quarter to $18.0bn, boosted by the acquisition of Twenty First Century Fox (TFCF). However, net income in the quarter fell 91.3% to $475m, with total operating income from the group's operating segments down 36.7% to $2.4bn.

The group estimates coronavirus has knocked as much as $1.4bn off operating profit in the quarter, with Parks, Experiences and Products being the worst hit division.

The group has suspended its half year dividend to preserve cash.

The shares were broadly flat in pre-market trading.

View the latest share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Second Quarter Results

Operating profits rose 7% in the Media Networks division to $2.4bn, and revenues increased 28% to $7.3bn. That reflects growth in Cable Networks and Broadcasting, helped by the TFCF assets. Profit growth was largely offset Broadcasting, helped by the TFCF assets. Profit growth was largely offset by Cable Networks thanks to higher programming and production costs at ESPN.

In Parks, Experiences and Products revenues down 10% to $5.5bn and operating profit falling 58% to $639m. That was driven by the closure of domestic parks and resorts, cruise line business and Disneyland Paris in mid-March, while parks in Asia and resorts were closed earlier in the quarter. Costs were also higher because of new attractions, including Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Direct-to-Consumer & International saw operating losses increase from $385m a year ago to $812m this year, reflecting the costs associated with the launch of Disney+ and consolidation of Hulu. However, revenues in the division rose from $1.1bn to $4.1bn with the group now boasting 33.5m paying Disney+ subscribers, 7.9m ESPN+ subscribers and 32.1m Hulu subscribers at the end of March.

Studio Entertainment saw operating profits fall 8% to $466m.

Free cash flow in the quarter fell 30% to $1.9bn while net debt was broadly flat at $41.1bn.

Find out more about Disney shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.