Ashtead - solid performance, dividend creeps up

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year underlying revenues rose 8% to £4.6m, despite a 1% decline in the fourth quarter. Profit before tax fell 4% to £1.1bn following a 48% decline in the final quarter of the year.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 33.5p, with the full year dividend up 1.6% year-on-year. However, the share buyback programme remains on hold.

The shares rose 9.8% in early trading

View the latest Ashtead share price and how to deal

Our view

Ashtead rents out construction equipment. Construction in general is a cyclical business that has tended to follow the booms and busts of the wider economy, and historically Ashtead's fortunes have followed suit.

However, the group has weathered the early days of the current crisis rather well. Rental revenue has fallen, but thanks to Ashtead's essential business status its shops remain open. Increased demand from emergency services and key industries like utilities and telecoms has helped offset some of the reduced construction demand.

With rental revenue stabilising and the group modelling positive free cash flow even in some pretty tough conditions, Ashtead looks like it will be able to weather the immediate lockdown fall-out. It helps that management have taken some pretty drastic steps to preserve cash and boost liquidity.

The share buyback programme has been scrapped - although with a share price higher than it was a year ago that's less painful than some other companies we could mention. Capital expenditure guidance for 2021 is way down and even below this year's replacement capex (meaning the overall fleet is set to shrink this year).

The decision to grow the dividend this year is clearly a sign of confidence, but growth is nonetheless playing second fiddle to survival at the moment. We have concerns about growth prospects once the immediate impact of the lockdowns is over too. An economic downturn looks increasingly inevitable and, while government spending on infrastructure will probably provide a cushion, it's unlikely construction will bounce back quickly. That would have negative effects for fleet utilisation and rates - creating a longer term drag on revenues.

We take comfort in the fact that Ashtead has access to significant liquidity, and longer term its competitive position in the fragmented equipment hire business is attractive. However, we're not sure the group's valuation necessarily reflects the near-term challenges.

At over 4 times book value, the shares are trading close to highs achieved when conditions were far kinder. Despite the impressive resilience demonstrated so far, investors should make sure they're in for the long haul and prepared for some potentially disappointing results in the short to medium term.

Sign up for updates on Ashtead

Full Year Results

Revenue growth was driven by strong results in the US, up 13% to £4.3bn, and Canada, up 24% to £249m. However, UK sales fell 1.2% to £469m reflecting the more competitive market and more uncertain macro-economic conditions.

The coronavirus outbreak impacted revenues across all regions in the fourth quarter - which ended on the 30 April. The disruption hit the general tool hire business particularly hard, with US revenues down 15% in April as the amount of fleet on rent fell. Speciality tools performed better, with US revenues up 9% in April, so that overall US revenues were down 12% in April. Since then revenues have stabilised so that US revenues were down 14% in May, with similar trends in the UK and Canada.

Ashtead has not made any staff redundant or used the UK/Canadian furlough schemes. As a result operating costs rose 7.4% year-on-year. The group has taken steps to manage costs going forwards including a hiring freeze and minimising discretionary costs where possible.

Total capital expenditure this year fell slightly to £1.5bn. Capital expenditure guidance for 2020/2021 has been cut to £500m. That's below the £663m in spending required to replace existing equipment this year.

Free cash flow during the year reached a record £792m. However, net debt still rose 13.7% to £5.4bn, reflecting £453m of acquisitions during the year and £449m of share buybacks.

Find out more about Ashtead including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.