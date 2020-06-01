Associated British Foods - Primark reopening, trading reassuring

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

112 Primark stores are currently trading, accounting for 34% of total store space, as lockdown restrictions ease in Europe. This is expected to rise to 281 (79%) by June 15 as some UK stores open. That's ahead of the group's initial timeline and as a result ABF expects cash flow to improve in the second half of the year.

ABF's food businesses have continued to trade throughout the crisis. Operating profits in Grocery are ahead of previous expectations, offset by weakness in AB Sugar.

The group is not providing any guidance for the full year.

The shares rose 3.8% following the announcement.

View the latest ABF share price and how to deal

Our view

View to follow.

Sign up for updates on Associated British Foods

Trading details

Early signs from reopened Primark stores are said to be both "reassuring and encouraging", with queues outside most stores and customers spending more. Only four stores had initial sales under half of what they were last year.

Consumer demand is said to have been strong for children's, leisure and night wear, along with summer products such as shorts and t-shirts, reflecting good weather in markets where stores are now open.

Social distance restrictions have capped the hourly footfall of each store. ABF said this should only impact trading at the busiest stores and some stores at peak times. However, the restrictions will prevent these stores, some 10-20% of total sales, from reaching pre-coronavirus trading levels.

As stores started to reopen, Primark had £1.5bn in stock, compared to typical stock holding of £0.9bn. However, the nature of the items means Primark expects to be able to sell these at a later date rather than discount them.

In its Food businesses ABF has maintained production throughout the pandemic and as a result total operating profit is expected to be in line with previous guidance.

Grocery operating profits will be higher than expected, with stronger sales of branded products through the retail channel more than offsetting weaker sales in food service. However, AB Sugar has been affected by poor performance at the South African producer, Illovo.

Find out more about Associated British Foods shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.