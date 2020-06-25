BAE Systems - first half profits expected to fall

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

BAE expects profits to fall around 15% for the first half of the year, reflecting increased costs and reduced volumes of high margin commercial work due to coronavirus. The majority of the disruption is being seen in Air and Maritime sectors, and the US commercial avionics business.

However, the second half is expected to be "much stronger" while the current order intake is in line with original expectations for the year.

A decision on the deferred 2019 final dividend payment will be announced at half year results in July.

The shares were little moved following the announcement.

Our view

BAE key facts Current 12 month forward price to earnings ratio - 10.1

Ten year average price to earnings ratio - 10.8

BAE key facts Current 12 month forward price to earnings ratio - 10.1

Ten year average price to earnings ratio - 10.8

Prospective yield - 5%

Trading update

Many parts of the Defence business, which accounts for about 90% of group revenue, now have around 90% of employees back in work. In the US, manufacturing facilities and shipyards have continued to operate with increased safety measures. There has been some disruption to operations because of intermittent supply chain problems caused by the pandemic.

In the UK Air and Maritime sectors there has been higher levels of disruption, with sales volumes and cost recoveries struggling. Disruption at European factories has also delayed delivery of some products.

The US-based Controls and Avionics business is being impacted by its exposure to commercial contracts. Demand has fallen because of international travel bans, and commercial cyber operations have also seen reduced trading.

The acquisition of Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System business is on track to complete in the second half.

The order backlog stands at around £45bn.

The group has completed the one-off £1bn pension payment announced in February, and excluding this payment underlying operating cashflow in the first half is expected to be in line with the last two years.

