British American Tobacco - growth expectations reduced

British American Tobacco (BATS) expects coronavirus to reduce revenue growth by around 3% this year. As a result revenue is expected to grow by 1-3%, compared with the 3-5% previously expected.

Global industry tobacco volumes are expected to fall around 7% for the year, compared to the previous estimate of 5%, although BATS expects to be ahead of this thanks to growth in market share.

BATS reiterated its policy of paying out 65% of diluted earnings per share as a dividend.

The shares fell 2.8% following the announcement.

Our view

Tobacco consumption in developed markets has been in decline for decades. However, the sheer size of BATs sales are still mind-blowing - if you put all the tobacco sold last year in standard sized cigarettes and laid them end to end you'd reach to and from the moon over 60 times.

That scale combined with incredible pricing power has resulted in operating margins other consumer goods companies can only dream of. What's more, demand for cigarettes has held up as well as you might have expected during the coronavirus pandemic.

A dominant market position and an addictive product has repeatedly seen the group hike prices while moving customers onto premium products. With relatively low capital requirements the group's delivered prodigious amounts of cash despite falling tobacco volumes.

A lot of that cash is currently tied up in stabilising a balance sheet that's carrying considerably more debt than we would like, but it still leaves a sizeable surplus that can be returned to shareholders through dividends (which have grown every year since 1999) and share buybacks.

The major question facing the group, and the whole industry, is whether it can continue to squeeze ever more revenue from an ever smaller number of customers.

BATS is notable for its significant emerging market exposure, especially in Latin America and Asia which is a potential advantage when it comes to growth. But it's also got a strong position in the US, and that's a market with a surprising amount of potential. There's room for BATS to push up prices and grow margins across the pond, and since the US is by far the group's biggest region by revenue that would be good news for profits.

However, the tobacco industry isn't having things all its own way stateside.

Increasing regulation, particularly in US menthol, is a potential worry. There's been talk of banning menthol cigarettes completely, and given the dominant position of BATS' Newport Brand, this would be an unwelcome blow. Any drastic change in the law won't happen overnight, but it's certainly something investors should be keeping an eye on.

A prickly regulatory environment and falling tobacco volumes is why BATS has decided to spend big on New Categories like e-vapour and heated tobacco. These make up a small part of the picture at the moment, but are growing quickly and key to the long-term. Unfortunately, a spate of health scares in the US have significantly impacted the local vapour market. Interestingly, BATS is keen for more regulation here. It's no stranger to regulatory scrutiny after all, giving it a head start over newer competitors.

Emerging market exposure and a superior New Category position means BATS shares trade at 9.1 times expected earnings - ahead of its UK peer Imperial Brands. However, that's significantly below its own longer term average, reflecting concerns that increased regulation could upset the apple cart.

BATS key facts Forward PE ratio of 9.1

10 year average forward PE ratio of 14.1

Prospective dividend yield of 7.2% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback - email us to let us know what you think. Please don't include any sensitive information, like account details. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Trading update

Coronavirus has not significantly impacted trading in developed markets, which make up around 75% of BATS' revenue. The US has continued to trade well, with volume ahead of expectations (although still declining) and strong pricing. As a result, the group's share of industry sales has increased, with strong results from premium brands like American Spirit and Newport.

Coronavirus has had more of an impact in emerging markets, particularly in Bangladesh, Vietnam and Malaysia. Additionally, lockdown measures have gone on longer than expected in Mexico, Argentina and South Africa, where a tobacco ban is still in place.

New Categories have continued to see growth, but coronavirus has disrupted supply chains and delayed some product launches and marketing activity. As a result BATS expects to meet its £5bn revenue target in 2025 instead of 2023/24. In Vapour, Vuse continued to grow its market share in all key markets, with particularly strong results in Canada and the US. In Tobacco Heating Products the "glo" brand has returned to growth in Japan. In Modern Oral the group grew its share of industry volumes in Europe and held steady in the US.

The group now expects to reduce net debt to around 3 times cash profits (EBITDA) this year, instead of the below 3 times previously expected.

