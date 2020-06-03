Ibstock - sales tumble as building halts

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenue for the three months to the end of March was 10% below the same period last year, with sales in line with expectations for the first 10 weeks. However, sales in the period 31 March - 31 May were around 75% lower than last year, with the clay division particularly hard hit.

Ibstock has now re-opened some of its sites, although continues to take steps to reduce cash costs where possible. Net debt has risen by 23.5% since the start of the year to £105m.

The shares fell 1.1% in early trading.

Volumes in the Clay division fell 90% during April, while exposure to infrastructure and renovation and maintenance markets meant Concrete performed slightly better. The group has since seen a modest recovery, although volumes are still down 70% in Clay and 50% in Concrete. The group has now reopened around a third of its manufacturing sites.

The group has furloughed "a significant portion of colleagues" during the shutdown period, reducing discretionary spending where possible and reduced salaries for management. A review of Ibstock's permanent operations aims to reduce the fixed cost base through selective site closures and changes to the size and structure of support functions. Around 15% of the group employees will be affected by the changes.

Ibstock had net debt of £105m at the end of May, with a total revolving credit facility of £215m. The group's covenants (financial terms set by its lenders) have been temporarily relaxed and the group has confirmed it's eligible for Bank of England lending facilities if necessary.

