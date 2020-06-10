Inditex - coronavirus results in operating loss for first quarter

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Coronavirus had a negative impact on Inditex's first quarter results, with net sales down 44.3% to €3.3bn. Operating costs were lower, but the weaker sales and a €308m provision for the optimisation programme resulted in an operating loss of €508m, compared to a profit of €980m last year.

Sales trends are beginning to improve, but are not yet at normal levels. As of 8 June 5,743 stores, representing 78% of the total were open in 79 markets.

Inditex said it has maintained its dividend policy, and intends to pay a full year dividend for last year of 35 cents per share. The remainder of the special dividend - which equals 78 cents per share - will be paid in the later periods of 2021 and 2022.

The shares fell 1.6% following the announcement.

Our view

First quarter results

In May, store and online sales declined 51% because of store closures during lockdowns. In the week from 2 - 8 June, sales were down 34% and in the markets that are fully open, which is 54% of stores, sales were down 16%.

Within these overall declines, online sales grew strongly. These were up 50% between 1 February and the end of April, and up 95% in April.

Operating costs fell 21% but the lower sales meant operating margins were negative 15.4%, compared to +16.5% at the same time last year. Despite the disruption to sales, Inditex has seen its inventory levels decline 10%, and the remaining €2.6bn of stock is believed to be of good quality.

As at 30 April Inditex had access to net cash (total cash and short term investments minus financial liabilities) of €5.8m, which includes €3.4bn of cash and cash equivalents.

Optimisation Programme details

The group's optimisation programme will now complete in the period 2020-2021. The strategy will see Inditex integrate its online and physical stores, with a focus on higher quality, larger stores in more premium locations. Between 1000 -1,200 smaller stores will be closed in this timeframe, split evenly over the years. The impact on pre-tax profits is expected to be offset by higher sales at nearby stores and online, and better efficiency from improved buying practices and inventory management.

Total annual capital expenditure during the period 2020-2022 will be around €900m each year. The plan includes digital investments of around €1bn over the three years. In this same period "a very significant number of high quality store enlargements" will take place.

Upon completion the programme is expected to generate annual like-for-like sales growth of 4-6%, as well as a long term improvement to profitability.

