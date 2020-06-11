Johnson Matthey - Dividend halved, challenges ahead

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Underlying sales of £4.1bn were down 2% in the year to 31 March, driven by weakness in the Clean Air division. Underlying operating profits fell 6% to £539m, primarily reflecting a £60m headwind relating to the coronavirus outbreak. Higher finance costs meant underlying earnings per share fell 13% to 199.2p.

The board announced a final dividend of 31.125p per share, half last year's level, but intends to return to pre-Covid levels when conditions allow.

Given the current level of uncertainty the group is unable to provide guidance for the current financial year. However it expects negative effects in the Clean Air and Efficient Natural Resources segments, and has increased planned cost savings.

The shares fell 3.3% in early trading.

Our view

Full Year Results (Constant Exchange Rates)

Sales in Clean Air fell 4% during the year to £2.6bn, with operating profits 25% lower at £295m. The group saw growth in the light duty vehicle sales in both Europe and Asia (up 2% and 4% respectively. That was well ahead of the market as the sector continued to benefit from increasing legislation. Heavy duty sales fell 13%, broadly in line with the market. Operating profits were lower as a result of coronavirus related costs and restructuring charges related to new plants.

Efficient Natural Resources sales rose 8% to £1.1bn in the year and operating profits rose 40% to £256m. The performance largely reflects higher platinum prices.

Sales fell 15% to £223m in Health, with operating profits down 38% to £27m. The weak result was confined to the generics business and reflects disruption in the opioid addiction therapy market, expected to resolve next year. Innovators saw sales tick up thanks to the approval of a customer's new immuno-oncology product.

New Markets reported a £1m loss despite a 7% increase in sales to £389m. Sales growth was driven by demand in Alternative Powertrains - specifically fuel cells and non-automotive battery systems. The group continues to invest in Battery Materials, and now has four customers in full cell testing. The first commercial eLNO plant is on track to open in 2022.

Johnson Matthey aims to deliver a father £80m of annualised cost savings over the next three years. This is in addition to the £145m of savings already announced, of which £116m has been delivered. The additional savings come with a £80m cash cost, and are expected to see staff numbers fall by 2,500. Plans include consolidating Clean Air manufacturing facilities and increasing core operating efficiency.

The group reported a free cash inflow during the year of £52m, compared to a £13m outflow last year. This is largely down to a stable working capital position, versus a significant outflow last year. However, net debt still rose 26.3% to £1.1bn, although the group still has access to £1.3bn of liquidity.

