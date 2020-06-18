National Grid - a solid year, dividend in tact

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Underlying profit before tax (PBT) finished the year up 1% at £2.5bn, reflecting profit growth in all three networks businesses.

Coronavirus related increases in bad debt, costs and a delay in price rises in the US is expected to see cash flow fall by up to £1bn and underlying profits by £400m in the current financial year. However, these declines are largely recoverable, so the group doesn't expect a long term material impact.

National Grid announced a final dividend of 32.0p, bringing the full year dividend to 48.57p, an increase of 2.6% - in line with the group's policy to grow the pay out by inflation.

The shares fell 1.2% following the announcement.

View the latest share price and how to deal

Our view

View to follow.

Register for updates on National Grid

Full year results

In the US, underlying operating profits rose 3% to £1.6bn. Net revenue was boosted by new regulatory rates and a favourable foreign exchange movement, which together offset higher costs. For the coming year higher coronavirus related costs and a decision to delay price increases in New York, are expected to offset revenue improvements.

UK Electricity Transmission saw operating profits rise 8% to £1.2bn, driven by cost savings, while net revenue remained flat year on year. For the coming year, the group expects lower revenue to be offset by further cost improvements.

Operating profits in Gas Transmission rose 18% to £402m, reflecting an improvement in both net revenue and costs - driven by the ongoing efficiency programme.

In the Ventures business operating profits fell 40% to £242m, reflecting a significant drop in the property business reflecting last year's disposals. Excluding this, operating profits rose 2% £269m, boosted by legacy metering and gas import businesses. The interconnectors division had a strong operational year, with the next three due to be commissioned this year, 2022 and 2024.

Record capital investment of £5.4bn saw National Grid's asset base grow 9% in value to £45.2bn. That rise reflects upgrades to the US networks and focus on the interconnectors. A similar level and direction for investment is planned for the next two years, which is expected to deliver asset growth of 5 - 7% each year.

An increase in spending meant net debt finished the year 8% higher at £28.6bn. Next year it's expected to rise by a further £3bn, partly driven by the expected £1bn coronavirus hit to cash flow.

This coming year is the last year of the UK's current regulatory regime (RIIO 1). RIIO-2 starts in April 2021 and National Grid expects Ofgem to publish its initial pricing plans this July.

Find out more about National Grid shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.