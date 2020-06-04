NVIDIA - sales surge sees profits rise

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

NVIDIA announced first quarter results on 21 May 2020. Revenues rose 38.7% year-on-year to $3.1bn. That reflects a particularly strong performance in the Data Centre business, with growth good growth in gaming. A record level of gross margin together with tight operating cost control meant underlying net income rose 106.3% to $1.1bn.

NVIDIA remains committed to paying its quarterly dividend, although the resumption of the share buyback programme will depend on market conditions.

Our view

NVIDIA has been at the forefront of gaming and graphics technology since its formation in 1993. Gaming still accounts for half of sales, meaning NVIDIA is well placed to capitalise on the growing gaming industry.

But the power of NVIDIA's chips mean they are increasingly in demand outside the world of consoles and joysticks.

The 'Professional Visualisation' division supports digital design and engineering work in architecture, oil & gas and medical imaging. Meanwhile NVIDIA's GPUs help provide the processing power behind artificial intelligence and machine learning through the 'Datacentres' business. And it's this area of the business behind the impressive outperformance at the moment, and new products coming through the pipeline means positive momentum could be here to stay.

NVIDIA also has a stake in the potentially transformative self-driving car market. Its DRIVE platform can "perceive and understand in real-time what's happening around the vehicle...and plan a safe path forward".

If growing end markets is one attraction, the group's neat business model another.

The group outsources all of its manufacturing and without the costs, capital and risk associated with owning manufacturing facilities NVIDIA's delivered impressive gross margins. This helps fund M&A, like the $6.9bn acquisition of Mellanox, which should boost data centre architecture for high performance computing and AI.

High gross margins also help fund the $2.8bn research & development budget. Recent innovations have included real time ray tracing, which could revolutionise gaming graphics with ultra-realistic imagery.

With net cash on the balance sheet and hefty operating cash flows, it's difficult to see NVIDIA as anything other than a very high quality business. Unusually for a US tech company, the group's willing to return surplus cash to shareholders, mostly through share buybacks, although these are on hold until the Mellanox acquisition's done and dusted. There's currently a 0.3% prospective dividend yield on offer too.

It hasn't been totally smooth sailing - NVIDIA benefitted from a massive surge in demand from cryptocurrency miners in 2017 and 2018, which has since dried up, making for some tough comparisons. Business levels are normalising, but we'd not rule out further ups and downs from here.

Overall it's hard not to be impressed by a business at the cutting edge of some pioneering industries. But keep in mind all those strengths come at a price - the shares change hands for 37 times expected earnings, some way above the ten year average.

First Quarter Results

Gaming revenues rose 27% year-on-year to $1.3bn. That follows the launch of over a hundred of new laptop models featuring NVIDIA chips as well as new ray tracing technologies.

Revenues from Data Centres rose 80% year-on-year, benefitting from the launch of the new Ampere chips. The divisions continues to launch a wide range of cloud computing and AI focused products. The group completed the $7bn acquisition of Mellanox after the period end, further strengthening this division.

Professional Visualisation revenues rose 15% year-on-year to $307m, while Automotive sales fell 7% to $155m.

Net cash rose 5.5% to $9.4bn reflecting $754m of free cash flow.

