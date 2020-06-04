Pennon - new dividend lower but still above inflation

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenue from Pennon's continuing water operations, finished the year marginally higher at £636.7m. Profit before tax fell 4.1%, to £193.1m, reflecting pressure on margins and an increase in exceptional costs, including provision for non-payment of bills in relation to coronavirus.

Viridor, the group's recycling business whose sale to private equity KKR is nearly complete, generated revenue of £757.8m and profit before tax of £104.6m.

Pennon announced a final dividend of 30.11p, bringing the total payment this year to 43.77p, 6.6% higher than last year. Pennon plans to distribute some Viridor sale proceeds to shareholders, but will confirm details at a later date.

The group's dividend policy for the 2020 - 2025 regulatory period is to increase the dividend by at least 2% ahead of inflation. That's a drop from the current policy of paying out 4% above.

The shares fell 3% on the news.

Full Year Results (results are underlying unless otherwise stated)

South West Water revenue dropped 1.8% to £570.3m, as wet weather reduced customer demand. Despite improvements in operating costs this decline meant profits before tax fell 3.7% to £174.0m.

SWW earned £2m in operational outperformance payments this year, bringing the total for the five year regulatory period to £13.3m.

Pennon Water Services, which serves business customers, revenue rose to £67.1m. The group's loss before tax reduced to £0.4m up from a loss of £1.6m.

Both water businesses have seen bad debt rise in relation to coronavirus. However, it's affecting Pennon Water Services business customers more. This dented this year's reported profits as Pennon increased provisions for the non-payment of bills.

As expected Viridor's revenues were 11.1% lower than last year, reflecting the group's exit from recycling operations in Manchester. However, profit before tax was up 18.2%, boosted by full year performances from the three new ERF facilities in Glasgow, Beddington and Dunbar.

Despite a rise in cash generated by the group, capital investment of £339.2m, split roughly equally between SWW and Viridor, contributed to the marginal rise in net debt to £3.3bn. SWW accounts for £2.2bn of group net debt, Viridor £215m and Pennon as a company £822m.

At the end of March, Pennon had £1.6bn in available liquidity and expects to receive a further £3.7m in net cash from the sale of Viridor. Apart from shareholder returns, these proceeds will be used to reduce debt, pay down the pension deficit and to invest for the future.

