SSE - a year of change, dividend intact

SSE's underlying profit before tax rose 49% to £1bn, driven by the Thermal Energy and Renewables divisions. As previously guided operating profits fell in the Networks business reflecting higher costs.

Coronavirus impacts so far total £51.9m, reflecting higher levels of customer bad debt and a drop in electricity demand.

SSE recommended a final dividend of 56p, bringing the full year payment to 80p. That's in line with the group's plan sustain its dividend over the five year period 2019 - 2023. SSE said it's confident it can deliver this plan in full, but decisions will continue to be made in light of the impact of coronavirus.

The shares rose 5% following the announcement.

Our view

With the sale of its retail business complete and the Gas Production business on the block, SSE now splits into two main bocks - a Networks business which delivers electricity to homes and a renewable energy giant.

Networks is SSE's core business - delivering electricity across Scotland and Southern England and owns high voltage transmission cables in the Scottish Highlands and Islands. This is classic utility territory - with revenues almost guaranteed and profits closely regulated. As a result, the group's firmly in the income category. And until announcing a dividend cut ahead of the separation of the retail division, the payout had grown for over 25 years.

Regulated profits might be more predictable, but they're unlikely to grow quickly, which makes renewable energy SSE's growth engine. Increasing concern about climate change is ramping demand for cleaner energy and SSE's wind farms and hydropower could be a perfect solution. Renewables made up about 38% of profits this year, but the plan is to treble renewable output by 2030 to 30 TWh a year (enough to power Scotland).

So far so good, but there are challenges too.

Cash has been something SSE has found harder to come by in the past. It hasn't always generated enough to cover the multi-billion pound infrastructure bill and fund the dividend as well. The result has meant net debt has been trending up.

A moderate level of debt is no bad thing, especially for a business with such reliable revenues, but SSE can't keep borrowing forever. The scrip dividend, where dividends are paid in shares rather than cash, is helping ease the burden, as are disposals and spending reductions in the near term - but none of these are long-term solutions.

There are external threats too. Lockdown is reducing energy demand and increasing bad debts - particularly from business customers. It's already starting to dent profits. A tougher regulatory regime is on the horizon too, which will likely see profits squeezed as the regulator puts pressure on prices while increasing performance expectations.

We think SSE's focus on networks and renewables makes sense, but there's work to be done, particularly in turning around the cash position. The shares currently trade on 14.4 times expected future earnings, above a longer run average of 12. SSE offers a prospective dividend yield of 6.3%. And while the dividend policy has been reaffirmed today, if its income you're looking for, we think you should keep SSE's coronavirus caution in mind.

Full Year Results

Underlying operating profits in the regulated Networks businesses, fell 6% to £776.7m. Higher costs led to lower profits in the Electricity divisions and offset a rise in Gas (where SSE retains a 33% in gas supplier Scotia Gas Networks) profits.

SSE Renewables underlying operating profits rose 24% to £567.3m, largely driven by improved weather conditions and increased capacity.

Thermal Energy operating profits were £156.4m, up from an operating loss last year. Customer Solutions operating profits fell to £58.0m down from £90.2m, reflecting significant drop in profits from Business Energy.

SSE's power generation continues to shift towards renewables, where output for the year rose to 11.4TWh, up from 10.4TWh last year. However, overall energy generation fell to 28.3 TWh, down from 30.8 TWh, reflecting lower oil and gas output.

Continued investment saw the value of SSE's regulated asset base (RAV) rise to £9.1bn, up from £8.7bn last year. Capital expenditure, together with shareholder returns, meant adjusted net debt finished the year at £10.5bn, up from £9.4bn in March 2019. Net debt currently stands at 5.7 times cash profits but SSE plans to bring this down to 4.5/5 times over the next 3 years.

Coronavirus is expected to disrupt the year ahead, with key challenges being reduced electricity demand, higher bad debts (particularly from Business customers) and volatile pricing.

To help mitigate the immediate impacts and ensure the dividend is sustainable, SSE have taken a number of cash focussed measures. These include reducing/deferring operational and capital spending by around £250m this year to just under £1bn. It also plans to generate around £2bn from disposals by autumn 2021.

