Tesco - reports strong first quarter sales

Tesco's total sales rose 8% to £13.4bn in the first quarter, excluding fuel and the effect of exchange rates. That reflects like-for-like (LFL) growth of 7.9%, with sales improving in all geographies.

The increase in sales is being offset by increased costs, which are largely associated with payroll, including 47,000 extra members of staff.

Although uncertainty still remains, the group thinks full year underlying Retail operating profit will be flat compared to last year. Increased provisions for bad debt means Tesco Bank is expected to report a loss of £175m - £200m.

The shares fell 1.3% following the announcement.

Tesco key facts Current 12 month forward price to earnings ratio - 14.5

Ten year average price to earnings ratio - 14.2

Prospective yield - 3.8%

First quarter trading update

Overall sales in the UK & Ireland rose 9.2% at constant currency to £12.2bn. That includes LFL growth of 8.2%. Booker reported a 6.1% rise in sales to £1.6bn, helped by a strong increase in sales at convenience store partners, which was partially offset by a 32.1% decline in catering-related business. Online sales were up 48.5% for the quarter, but increased capacity meant this had increased to almost 100% by the end of May. Digital sales now account for over 16% of UK sales, compared to 9% before lockdown.

Within the UK, food sales rose around 12%, but items which rely on more discretionary spending, like clothing, fell about 20%. General Merchandise sales are starting to recover.

Tesco has seen a higher number of customers switching to Tesco from Aldi. Customers are also opting for fewer, but higher-value trips to supermarkets.

In Central Europe (excluding Poland) LFLs rose 3.9%, which fed into an overall sales increase of 3.3% to £968m. Customers are continuing to prefer more essential items, and online sales more than doubled in the quarter.

The sale of the Polish, Thailand and Malaysian businesses are expected to complete in the current financial year, with the latter two due in the second half.

In Tesco Bank, the group has further lowered its expectations for the economy meaning it's increased its provisions for bad debt, which will see the division report a full year loss. Sales in the quarter were down 26.5%, with travel money and products being particularly affected. The CET1 ratio (a key measure of banking capitalisation) stands at 21.8%.

