Unilever - pursues single London listing

Unilever has announced plans to pursue a single listing on the London Stock Exchange, in contrast to its current dual listing in both London and Amsterdam (AEX).

The move marks a departure from the failed attempt in 2018 to become solely listed on the AEX. The decision reflects Unilever's need for "greater strategic flexibility" which has been heightened by the effects of coronavirus. It also thinks a single parent structure would make any future disposals less challenging. The group said any spin-out of the Foods & Refreshment business would be separately listed on the AEX.

Unilever said there would be no change to the operations, locations, activities or staffing levels in the UK or The Netherlands as a result of unification.

The change in legal structure is subject to shareholder approval, which will be sought towards the end of the financial year.

The shares rose 1.5% following the announcement.

Our View

Plans to list as a single entity on the London Stock Exchange come as a surprise. The group was forced to U-turn on plans to seek a sole listing in Amsterdam back in 2018.

But the latest effort comes with a lot of the same logic. Namely that Unilever needs to be more flexible. Having a single parent company would achieve that, because it makes things like disposals easier. Talk that the tea business could be demerged means it makes sense to try and get the legal framework streamlined sooner rather than later.

In essence the move is Unilever's way of making sure it's in the best possible shape to start the difficult process of rejuvenation. Sales have lagged recently, which is disappointing for a giant that can say a third of the world's population uses one of its products every day. Coronavirus hasn't helped, with eating out pretty much grinding to a halt.

Stockpiling helped to mitigate some of this as customers cleared supermarket shelves and loaded up on Unilever's branded cleaning goods like Domestos. But we note this is mostly pulling forward future purchases and the uplift hasn't been quite as good as might have been expected in any case.

And things weren't great before the pandemic, especially in developed markets. We wonder how much of the pressure is coming from a weakening of brand power. Smaller brands and cheaper own-brand options have sprung up in recent years, helped by a surge in digital marketing. This can undercut the potency of Unilever's multi-million pound traditional advertising campaigns.

This is a particular bugbear for the consumer giants because brand power and loyalty increase prices and boost margins. Some of the extra profit is then reinvested in next year's marketing budget, keeping the virtuous circle spinning. If a consumer base becomes less loyal it throws that circle through a loop.

We should add it's not that Unilever has lost the war. Margins of almost 20% mean it has room to help cushion the effect of any disruption. Being one of the biggest gives Unilever firepower to fend of competition in the form of large budgets too.

We're not all that concerned about Unilever navigating the coronavirus disruption, although it won't be without ups and downs. We're more focussed on how it plans to propel growth. We welcome the efforts to simplify the company structure, because agility above anything else is what will give the group an edge.

First quarter trading details (sales are on an underlying basis) 23 April 2020

Unilever's underlying sales were flat in the first quarter, with a 0.2% increase in volumes being offset by 0.2% reduction in prices. Turnover was €12.4bn.

Covid-19 is having a significant impact on the business, and is causing shifts in demand. Hygiene and in-home food products are doing well, but consumption of food service and ice cream items have all but stopped. The uncertainty means all previous growth and margin guidance for 2020 has been withdrawn.

The quarterly dividend of €0.4104 per share has been maintained.

Volumes declined 2.2% in emerging markets, and rose 3.9% in developed markets. China suffered significant volume declines following lockdowns which restricted eating out and shopping. North American and European sales benefited from stockpiling behaviour, but overall growth was impacted by price declines in these regions.

Beauty & Personal Care saw sales growth of 0.3%, feeding into turnover of €5.3bn. Volumes rose by 0.7%, but prices fell 0.5%. Stockpiling and an increased need for hygiene products benefitted the division. Skin cleansing saw mid-single digit volume-led growth, while brands including Vaseline also continue to do well.

Large ice cream volume declines contributed to a 1.8% fall in overall volumes in Foods & Refreshment. Prices rose 0.1% and turnover was €4.4bn. There was increased demand for savoury food and dressings in Europe and the USA, with Hellmann's grew by double digits. The strategic review of the tea business is ongoing.

Home Care turnover reached €2.7bn, reflecting a 2.4% increase in sales growth. This was driven by a 2.6% rise in volumes, but prices fell slightly. There was double digit sales growth for household cleaning products including Domestos bleach.

In response to the pandemic Unilever is contributing €100m through donations of soap, sanitiser, bleach and food. It's also helping to produce medical equipment. It has made €500m of cash flow relief available for its small and medium sized suppliers, and small-scale retail customers.

The group said: "we are systematically reviewing all areas of cash generation and usage and re-evaluating all costs in the light of the current circumstances".

