AG Barr - sales down over lockdown

AG Barr's revenue for the 26 weeks ending 25 July is expected to have fallen 8% to around £113m. In the three months between April and June revenue fell 12% compared with the prior year.

Assuming the UK does not enter another lockdown, management expects revenue for the year ending January 2021 to fall 12-15% and a "modest" fall in operating profit. These estimates include the loss of Rockstar from the group's portfolio.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

AG Barr makes relatively few of its sales through bars and restaurants compared with some rivals. This meant the lockdowns didn't hit the group as hard as it did some competitors. While we expect sales to recover in time, AG Barr has taken some other body blows recently.

Pepsico agreed to buy Rockstar Energy Beverages in March, for which AG Barr was the exclusive distributor in the UK, Ireland and some European territories. Pepsi has decided to cancel AG Barr's contract early, and while the group will receive some compensation payments, Rockstar made up 8% of sales.

All this came after AG Barr had been persevering after a tough year already. The group kept prices low following the introduction of the Sugar Tax in 2018, but moving back to a more normal pricing structure has proved painful.

Prior to the pandemic the ship appeared to have steadied, and there were early signs that customers were coming round to the idea of higher prices, with higher margins from those inflated price tags offsetting industry-wide volume declines. That was a big step in the right direction.

The group also had an enviable dividend track record, but like so many others it's now decided to suspend the payment. The money is still in the business, and if everything goes relatively smoothly it could get returned to shareholders eventually. Nothing is guaranteed though.

We like the Barr family's heavy involvement in the business too. Collectively, the family control a sizable chunk of the company, and the desire to pass the business on to the next generation means the board adopts a sensible and sustainable approach to future growth.

AG Barr has some strong brands, and there's a lot to like about the business. Unfortunately, the last 18 months or so have not been kind to the group. Management need to show they can get back to the high quality growth that caused shareholders to rate them so highly not so long ago. We still think they're a good business, but there's work to do.

AG Barr key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 18.8

Ten year average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 19.6

Prospective yield: 3.2% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half year trading update

Between April and June AG Barr's revenue from impulse purchases, which typically account for c.40% of sales, fell around 10%. Revenue from major retailers, which usually accounts for about 43% of sales, increased 10%. Sales in hospitality, such as in bars and restaurants, fell 95% but only make up 10% of normal sales. AG Barr has maintained its market share and increased it in Scotland according to IRI Marketplace data.

Management think the good weather during lockdown helped protect sales. Now that lockdown is easing the group is seeing a recovery in hospitality and on-the-go sales.

AG Barr has continued to generate cash during the crisis and have stopped using the governments Job Retention Scheme, and do not intend to access the return to work "bonus" scheme.

The Funkin business has been "materially impacted" by the crisis, but has seen online and retail sales increase. Nitro infused ready to drink cocktails have been especially popular.

