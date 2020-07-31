Alphabet - Covid-19 hits advertising revenues

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Second quarter revenues were 2% lower than the same period last year at $38.3bn. That reflects a significant decline in advertising revenues partially offset by stronger results in cloud and other parts of the business.

Together with a modest increase in the cost base that meant the group reported a 30.5% fall in operating income to $6.4bn.

The shares were broadly flat in in pre-market trading.

View the latest share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Alphabet key facts Forward Price/Earnings ratio: 31.2

10 year average forward Price/Earnings ratio: 20.3

Prospective yield: 0% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Alphabet

Half Year Results

Google advertising revenues fell 8.1% year-on-year, to £29.9bn. That reflects decline in both Google owned 'properties' like Google.com, Gmail, Maps and YouTube, and Network Members' properties where Alphabet provides adverts for third party websites' advertising space.

Google Cloud revenues rose 43.2% to $3.0bn while Google Other (which includes the Google Play store, hardware sales and YouTube subscriptions) saw revenues rise 25.6% to $5.1bn. Revenues from 'other bets' fell 8.6% to $148m.

The core Google business saw operating income fall 26.3% to $7.6bn, while losses from 'other bets' rose to $1.1bn.

Total costs in the quarter were 7.2% higher than last year at $31.9bn, reflecting a significant increase in General & Administration costs which were up 26.5%. Group operating margin fell from 24% last year to 17%.

Traffic Acquisition Costs (TAC), which reflects what Google pays partners to be able to place ads on their sites, or for making Google a default search provider, fell 7.5% in the quarter to $6.7bn. TAC as a proportion of total advertising revenue remained broadly flat year-on-year.

Free cash flow generated by the group rose to $8.6bn in the quarter, from $6.5bn this time last year. Net cash on the balance sheet hit $117.1bn.

Find out more about Alphabet shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.