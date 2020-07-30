Anglo American - diversified portfolio disrupted

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First half revenue fell 16% to $12.5bn and underlying cash profits (EBITDA) fell 39% to $3.4bn. Anglo has seen significant disruption from the pandemic, with production volumes falling sharply and lower commodity prices realised.

However, by the end of June Anglo said they were back functioning at 90% capacity across the portfolio. Over the second half, Anglo expects its Platinum Group Metals, Copper, and Iron ore divisions will benefit as the "global economy recovers".

The group declared an interim dividend of 28 cents per share, down from 62 cents last year, in line with the policy to pay 40% of profits.

The shares fell 3.3% in early trading.

Our view

Half Year Results (underlying results)

Anglo's Iron Ore division continues to be the biggest contributor to group profits, this half EBITDA was $1.8bn, down from $2.0bn last year. The decline reflects lower Iron Ore prices realised by both Kumba and Minas Rio operations and a drop in both production and sales volumes at Kumba - reflecting coronavirus disruptions. Unit costs fell at both mines reflecting favourable currency movements and productivity improvements.

Copper EBITDA fell to $706m, down from $789 last year, reflecting an 11% decline in average prices and 2% drop in production - due to lack of water availability at the largest division Los Bronces. Production unit costs fell 21% reflecting cost savings and favourable currency movements.

Platinum Group Metals' EBITDA fell from $824m last year to $610m this half. Despite a 106% rise in realised basket prices, the decline reflects a 25% drop in production, due to coronavirus disruption and shutdowns for repairs.

Diamond division De Beers profits were almost wiped out, falling from $518m last year to $2m this year. The drop reflects a 45% drop in sales volumes and 21% decline in average prices, reflecting the fact that demand from the jewellery industry has been and continues to be "very limited". While the group notes there has been recovery in Mainland China, the US's fate lies in the global economic recovery.

Nickel & Manganese profits fell to $218m (2019: 326), as a rise in Nickel prices were offset by lower Manganese prices and profits. Coal profits were $23m, down from $996 last year, reflecting significantly lower prices, sales volumes, and production issues in metallurgical coal.

Crop Nutrients, made $4m in cash profits by a fertiliser distributer in Brazil. In the UK the Woodsmith project (following the groups acquisition of Sirius Minerals the Yorkshire based Polyhalite (fertiliser) miner) is progressing well.

Cash flows from operations decreased to $1.5bn (2019: $4.2 billion), reflecting a decrease in underlying EBITDA and a build-up in working capital - reflecting a build-up in inventory.

Capital expenditure rose to $1.8bn, up from $1.4bn last year - reflecting continued investment in the Quellaveco copper project in Peru to be in action 2022 and Woodsmith polyhalite fertiliser project in the UK.

Lower operating cash together with higher spending resulted in a negative free cash of $1.2bn and a rise in debt to $7.6bn (2019: $3.4bn).

Anglo American key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 11.8

Ten year average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 10.3

Prospective yield: 3.5% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

