ASOS - lockdown wear boosts sales

ASOS' total revenue for the four months ending 30 June rose 9% to £1.0bn, excluding the impact of exchange rates. This reflects improving demand, increased warehouse capacity and a beneficial returns policy as customers have bought more deliberately.

Management's outlook for demand remains "cautious" as the financial impact of COVID-19 on the group's core 20-something customer base remains unclear. Despite this ASOS expects profit before tax for the year to be towards the top end of market expectations.

The shares rose 4.4% following the announcement.

Our view

ASOS was able to keep trading throughout the lockdown. Compared to high street rivals who were forced to close, the group's digital-only set up is a good place to be. Sales did slump initially, but are now flat in the US & UK and up in the EU and Rest of the World.

ASOS has been working on improving its margins recently, and the group's first half results prove it has a much better grip on operating costs too. This is an important milestone, as operating margins had been a paltry 1% but are now in the region of 2%. COVID-19 has knocked margins back again, and while we hope ASOS is able to recover we do have concerns.

Past improvements to operating margins have mostly come from cutting back on things like marketing and staff spending. Neither are long term solutions and don't address the issue of gross margin pressure (sales revenue minus the cost of the goods sold) in the future.

In order to keep up with rivals ASOS had been discounting its stock. That's a great tool to get the tills ringing, but not so great for margins. Promotional activity has been scaled back over lockdown, but the group may have go back to it once conditions normalise.

Big increases in inventory could make this worse. A huge pile of new stock at a time when trading has taken a drastic turn for the worse means ASOS could be stuck with items it can't sell, and would require extra price cuts to shift.

ASOS' international infrastructure could present a challenge too. International growth is an important part of the group's future success. When things are going well it can leverage these big facilities to service increased sales rattling through the warehouse, which in turn boosts operating margins. But when sales are lacklustre, the expansion just adds additional fixed costs.

Moves to raise new cash through a proposed placing and increased debt facilities means the balance sheet is in reasonable shape. The group still carries a little more net debt than is ideal though, and we'll be encouraged if it can deliver on its intention to return to net cash by year end. If profits struggle, servicing the interest payments on debt becomes more difficult.

Overall it's too soon to say what the eventual impact of coronavirus is going to look like. ASOS is in a better position than many retailers, but longer-term there are challenges, and margins continue to trouble us.

ASOS key facts Current 12m forward P/E ratio: 65.9

Average 12m forward P/E ratio since floating in 2014: 53.8

ASOS does not pay a dividend We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Trading update (constant exchange rates)

ASOS' sales have "improved materially" since the group reported falls of between 20% and 25% when lockdown measures were first introduced in March.

In the four months ending 30 June sales in the UK and US fell 1% £329.2m and 2% to £124.9m respectively. Both regions skewed heavily towards lockdown categories and were heavily impacted by supply restrictions.

In the EU and Rest of the World the recovery was more pronounced, and sales grew 20% to £328.0m and 18% to £201.2m respectively. This reflects the easing of lockdowns and a return to a more normal product mix.

ASOS has seen a shift away from its core occasion led categories, such as dresses and formalwear, towards "lockdown categories" such as activewear, casualwear and face + body. Last year occasion led categories accounted for around 48% of sales while the lockdown categories were just 23%.

However, sales in lockdown categories have grown by 50%, but as they tend to be cheaper, Asos' average selling prices have fallen by 9%. Lower prices weighed on gross margins, which fell by 0.7 percentage points in the quarter.

Despite the recovery in sales, growth was held back by the need to protect employees through social distancing. ASOS also reduced marketing spending and promotional activity during the period to avoid stimulating demand it couldn't satisfy. As a result profitability was protected at the expense of some growth. The group's active customer base rose by 0.7m to 23m during the period.

ASOS has extended its £350m revolving credit facility until July 2023, with the option to extend by a further year if required.

Given the improvement in trading since April, the group now expects to deliver positive free cash flow for the year and to end with a "very strong" net cash balance.

ASOS will repay all taxpayer money received as part of the furlough scheme.

