AstraZeneca - new drugs turbo-charge growth

AstraZeneca reported a 14% increase in total revenues in the first half, hitting $12.6bn. That reflects strong growth in oncology and emerging markets.

Underlying earnings per share rose 26% to $2.01, with the interim dividend unchanged at $0.90.

Astra shares rose 2.7% following the announcement.

Our View

Half Year Results

Revenue growth was driven by a 13% increase in product sales, now at $12.4bn, while collaboration revenues were flat year-on-year at $270m.

Oncology remains the standout performer, with sales up 31% to $5.3bn, driven by increasing Tagrisso, Imfinzi and Lynparza sales - up 45%, 52% and 60% respectively. However, the group also saw growth across its New CVRM and Respiratory & Immunology portfolios - reflecting growth in Farxiga and Symbicort respectively.

The "Other Medicines" portfolio, which includes drugs which have lost patent protection saw sales fall 6% to $2.4bn in the half.

On a regional basis emerging markets was the standout performer, with sales up 15%. That was driven by new products including Tagrisso and Farxiga as well cardiovascular treatment Brilinta. Emerging markets now account for $4.3bn of revenue and are Astra's single largest segment (ahead of the US on $4.2bn and Europe on $2.4bn).

AstraZeneca key facts Current 12m forward price/earnings ratio: 24.1

10 year average price/earnings ratio:14.7

Prospective yield: 2.6% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Total operating expenses increased slightly, with distribution and R&D expenses increasing year-on-year. That reflects increased investment in the pipeline and the launch of new drugs.

The group now has 17 drugs in late stage trials, with 142 projects in the clinical pipeline overall. The group's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is in late stage trials in the UK, Brazil and South Africa - the group has undertaken to distribute the vaccine at no profit if it is successful.

Net debt rose from Â£11.9bn at the start of the year to Â£13.7bn at the end of the half. That reflects the interim dividend paid out during the period.

Guidance for the full year is unchanged, with revenue expected to grow by a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage, with underlying earnings per share to grow by a mid- to high-teens percentage.

