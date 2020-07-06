Barratt Developments - more positive signs in housebuilding

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

All of Barratt Developments's operational sites have reopened as of 30 June, and the group is experiencing a high level of interest from customers.

The group has taken 0.63 private reservations per active outlet per week in the last six weeks, compared with 0.69 in the same period last year. Pricing has remained broadly stable.

In the year ending 30 June Barratt completed on 12,604 homes including joint ventures, compared with 17,856 last year. The group attributes the decline to the lockdown. The forward order book stands at 14,326 homes with a value of £3.2bn, compared with 11,419 homes valued at £2.6bn at the same point last year.

The shares rose 6.2% following the announcement.

Our view

Full year trading update

Barratt's sales rate (net private sales per active outlet per week) for the full year was 0.60, compared with 0.70 last year. Up to 22 March the sales rate stood at 0.73, compared with 0.68 last year. The group operated from an average of 366 active outlets during the year, and as of 30 June was operating from 348.

The group's average selling price was £280k, up from £274k last year, while the average private sales price was £311k, down slightly from £312k last year.

As of 30 June Barratt had £305m of net cash on the balance sheet, down from £766m at the same point last year. The group has £700m of undrawn credit and access to the Covid Corporate Financing Facility if necessary.

The group's land creditor position stands at £800m which represents around 25% of the land bank, down from £961m last year. Roughly £350m of the land payments fall in the first half of the group's new financial year.

Following the tragedy at Grenfell, Barratt is paying to remove and replace Aluminium Composite Material ('ACM') cladding at sites they have previously worked on, and pay for any other remedial action needed. The group does not think it is legally liable for this work, but expects the costs to total around £70m.

