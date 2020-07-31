BT - lack of sport hurts

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

BT's first quarter revenue fell 7% to £5.2bn as COIVD-19 hit BT Sport and the Enterprise division. Adjusted cash profits also fell 7% to £1.8bn thanks to the fall in revenue and continued investment, partially offset by cost savings. Normalised free cash flow was negative, at -£49m, compared with a £323m cash inflow last year, primarily due to the timing of payments.

BT expects full year revenue to fall 5-6% and cash profits to be between £7.2bn and £7.5bn.

The shares were broadly flat following the news.

Our View

BT key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 5.4

Ten year average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 10.5

BT key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 5.4

Ten year average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 10.5

Prospective yield: 2.3%

First quarter results (figures on an underlying basis)

Consumer revenue fell 7% to £2.4bn as the sporting drought during lockdown reduced revenue from both pubs and households. Lower store revenue was partially offset by a rise in digital sales and lower customer churn. The fall in revenue and increased investment caused cash profits (adjusted EBITDA) to fall 15% to £501m.

In Enterprise revenue fell 9% to £1.4bn due to ongoing declines in legacy products and lower small business activity thanks to COVID-19. Cash profits fell 13% to £406m as a result, partially offset by some cost savings. BT expects further challenges in this division as small business insolvencies rise and large businesses slow down their decision making.

The Global segment saw revenue fall 9% to £990m as management pivoted away from low margin business and COVID-19 reduced activity. However, cash profits rose 1% to £141m as cost saving actions more than offset the fall in revenue.

Openreach revenue rose 1% to £1.3bn thanks to growth in the rental base, particularly fibre, partially offset by price reductions. Cash profits rose 2% to £729m as rising costs partially offset revenue growth.

Net debt rose £0.2bn to £18.bn during the quarter. Excluding lease liabilities net debt rose £0.4bn to £11.7bn. Capital spending was down marginally to £927m.

