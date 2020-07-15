Dixons Carphone - pre-tax profit down 51%

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year revenue fell 1% to £10.2bn, ignoring the impact of exchange rates. That reflects a weak performance from the Mobile business, offset by trading in the UK and International electricals businesses. Underlying pre-tax profit was £166m, 51% lower than last year reflecting the Mobile issues and Covid-19 store closures.

The effect of coronavirus, including store closures, reduced underlying pre-tax profit by around £44m.

Given the uncertainty Dixons isn't able to give guidance for the current financial year. It remains mindful sales could be affected by a slowdown in consumer spending, given the difficult economic outlook.

The shares were little moved following the announcement.

View the latest Dixons Carphone share price and how to deal

Our view

Coronavirus has seriously disrupted progress.

Operating margins are already very thin, reflecting stiff price competition from online rivals. That makes the group more vulnerable to the current changes. We can't knock the progress made online while physical shops were shuttered, but online sales are lower margin which exacerbates the problem.

To its credit, Dixons had been making headway on some stubborn problems. The mobile business has been plagued by changing consumer habits - most notably the fact people are upgrading less, preferring SIM only contracts. The problem was particularly painful because of legacy volume commitments with certain networks, which can fine Dixons for missing targets.

These agreements are now being wound down, and we like that the group's willing to make some hard decisions to streamline Carphone Warehouse, like closing its separate stores and integrating the service to Dixons outlets.

Provided the current disruption and social distancing doesn't become the norm, the long-term store strategy is to do what online rivals can't. That is, deliver a face-to-face service, with multiple product categories under one roof. We think that's probably the right way to go - a lot of customers don't mind paying more if they get a bit of help from a friendly and knowledgeable store assistant.

But there's still work to be done. Customers splurged on Dixons' website to get everything they needed for their working-from-home set ups, but the economic outlook gets gloomier by the day. It's very likely discretionary spending is going to be pinched. That will hurt Dixons' top line, and one way to help mitigate that is through discounting prices, but that would compound the existing margin problem, and give the group less breathing room.

The disruption also means company spending is being reined in. It's important to preserve cash, but this will delay the turnaround strategy which was needed to get sales looking a bit brighter. Investors should remember the current measures are about long term survival, not thriving.

We don't have immediate concerns over the group's liquidity position, but we should point out the current debt levels are uncomfortable. At around five times cash profits (EBITDA), if the group takes longer than expected to stem the profit outflows, this could quickly become a problem.

Overall, the next few months are crucial for Dixons. The group has a lot of the right ideas, but whether or not these will be executed depends largely on how severely the economy is damaged, and when customers feel confident enough to start splashing the cash again.

Dixons key facts Current 12m forward price to earnings ratio: 7.5

Average 12m forward price to earnings ratio: 11.1

Prospective yield: Dixons has suspended the dividend We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on Dixons Carphone

Full year results (constant exchange rates)

UK & Ireland electricals revenue reached £4.5bn, reflecting a 1% rise in both like-for-like (LFL) and overall sales. Online sales grew 22% in the period. Despite the higher sales, underlying operating profits fell 10% to £162m. Cost savings failed to offset the impact of store closures and lower gross margins from the planned investment in the customer proposition. Gross margins were also impacted by the increase in online sales.

Revenue declined 20% in the UK & Ireland Mobile business, following the Carphone Warehouse store closures in March and continued difficult trading conditions as people upgrade phones less often. Performance was also held back because not as many mobile sales transferred online, partly because there's been little digital investment in this side of the business. Weak sales combined with a largely fixed cost base meant underlying operating losses were £104m, compared to a £50m profit last year.

In the Nordics division revenue improved 6% to £3.6bn, including a 4% rise in LFLs. The majority of stores were able to keep trading throughout lockdowns and online sales rose 22% - these now account for 19% of sales. Gross margins and the operating cost ratio were flat, which meant underlying operating margins remained at 3.2% and underlying operating profit improved 10% to £116m.

Greece reported a 3% rise in revenue to £470m, while underlying operating profits fell 1% to £20m. The decline reflects higher distribution and IT costs and the development costs of some stores.

Capital expenditure was slightly lower than expected at £191m, but this wasn't enough to offset the lower profits meaning free cash flow was 28.8% lower at £109m. Net debt increased slightly to £284m (2018/2019: £265m).

As previously announced the group has access to a new £266m credit facility, and has over £1bn of undrawn facilities available.

Looking ahead, Dixons is mindful of the impacts of a continued decline in sales. This can impact liquidity because it interrupts the group's payables structure, whereby it usually sells a product before payment for the item is due. When sales slowdown this can cause a working capital outflow.

Find out more about Dixons Carphone shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.