Facebook - advertising revenue returns to growth

Revenues of $18.7bn were up 10.7% in the second quarter, compared to last year, and better than the market expected. Within that advertising revenue rose 10.2% to $18.3bn.

Total costs and expenses of $12.7bn rose 3.8%, but the higher revenue meant operating income rose 28.9%.

Facebook also recorded higher levels of daily active users and monthly active users, helped by lockdowns.

The shares rose 5.9% in pre-market trading.

Second quarter trading details

The number of daily active users rose 12% to 1.79bn, while monthly active users were also up 12% at 2.7bn.

Facebook said the increase in users reflects the impact of lockdowns, and expects DAU and MAU growth to be flat or slightly down in the current quarter as shelter-in-place orders continue to lift. Revenue is expected to grow at a similar rate as Q2 for the remainder of Q3.

That reflects continued economic uncertainty, and the pausing of advertising spending by some as a result of the ongoing boycott. Regulation affecting targeted advertising is also expected to adversely affect revenue in Q3.

The group saw a 32% increase in headcount year-on-year. Research and development spend of $4.5bn was 34.6% higher than this time last year.

Full-year capital expenditures is expected to be around $16bn, at the higher end of the guidance range. That's because Facebook has resumed data centre construction earlier than expected.

The payment of the $5bn FTC fine in April meant quarterly free cash flow was $514m compared to $4.8bn last year. Facebook had net cash of $58.2bn at the end of the quarter, which was 6.2% higher than at the start of the year.

Facebook key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 26.9

Average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio since listing (2012): 32.5

Prospective yield: 0% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

