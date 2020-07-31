Intertek - revenue resilient, inflexible costs hit profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First half like-for-like revenue of £1.3bn was 8% lower than last year, as the Products and Trade divisions were hit by continued disruption to supply chains and temporary customer business closures.

Total operating costs were roughly the same as last year, which saw operating margins drop 4.6 percentage points to 12.6%. That meant operating profits come in 32.2% lower at £168.2m.

The group expects performance to improve in the second half of the year but is unable to provide detailed guidance.

Intertek announced an interim dividend of 34.2p, in line with last year.

The shares fell 2.8% following the announcement.

Our view

First Half Results

Revenues in Intertek's largest division, Products, fell 8.4% to £800.3m with underlying operating profits falling 28.3% to £135.5m. The division, which tests and certifies products across a range of businesses globally, suffered as the pandemic disrupted supply chains, particularly in China and India, and saw the temporary closure of businesses globally.

Trade revenues dropped 10.2% to £294.7m, with underlying operating profits of £20.1m, which were down 54.6%. Within this division, Agri World, which focusses on inspections in the global food supply chain, revenues were stable. However, Caleb Brett, which inspects large commodity shipments, saw lower client demand and Government cargo revenues also declined, reflecting manufacturing disruption in China and lockdowns interrupting cross border trade.

Resources revenue declined 2.2% to £235.6m and operating profits fell 15.4% to £12.6m. That reflects an increased demand for E&P and mining inspections, offset by a decline in operational checks due to lockdown closures.

Intertek's capital expenditure was £33.9m (2019: 46.2m) and went towards laboratory expansions, new technologies and equipment.

Despite lower profits and the continued investment, free cash flow generated by the group rose 35.7% to £141.9m - reflecting the group's focus on working capital (the difference between what a company owes and is owed in the next 12 months).

Net debt stands at £650.1m, down from £826.3m last year, and is equivalent to 1.1 times the level of cash profits. The group has access to £323.9 in undrawn facilities and recently secured an additional $200m from a US private placing, which will be drawn down in December.

