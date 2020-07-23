Microsoft - lockdowns boost sales

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Fourth quarter revenue rose 13% year-on-year to $38bn, driven by growth in Cloud and Personal Computing. Operating profits rose 8% to $13.4bn with underlying earnings per share up 7%.

The group returned $8.9bn to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter, up 16% year-on-year.

Microsoft shares fell 2.2% in aftermarket trading.

Our view

The emergence of cloud computing has opened new vistas for Microsoft. The current pandemic has done little to dampen progress, with home working strengthening the case for cloud based applications.

The brave new world includes updated versions of old classics, like Office 365, as well as newer business management software products like Dynamics, all delivered as cloud based services rather than desktop software programs. Through Azure, Microsoft provides customers with the necessary computing power on a pay-as-you-go basis, eliminating the need for companies to pay up front for the storage and upkeep of servers. It's a complementary offer that's serving customers and shareholders well.

A second industrial revolution on this scale doesn't come cheap. Building out the infrastructure behind the system means capital expenditure came in at $15.4bn this year. It was under $6bn as recently as 2015.

Still, we think there's a silver lining to the extra costs. Massive investment requirements mean not everybody can afford a seat at the table. A net cash position already in excess of $70bn, with hugely cash generative software businesses churning out operating cash flows of over $50bn a year, means Microsoft is in a select group of companies that can.

The group's even had enough left over to return cash to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. The prospective dividend may be modest at 1%, but total shareholder returns rose 16% in the final quarter of this year and the track record of dividend growth stretches back to the mid-noughties.

As things stand it looks like Cloud will be a three-way carve up. Amazon is the market leader, while Google-owner Alphabet is building its capability from a lower base. That puts Microsoft in the middle of the pack. Its focus is on making Azure an adaptable product, that can sit together with any existing computing power. Combine that with a back catalogue to software programmes and it could be an attractive niche. So far customers seem to be lapping it up.

The market thinks a steady core business and higher growth new ventures means Microsoft can generate impressive profit growth over the next few years. We're inclined to agree. However, a price to earnings ratio of 33.6 is well above the group's longer term average though, so the pressure is on to deliver.

Microsoft key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 33.6

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 17.3

Prospective yield: 1.0% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results (Constant Currency)

Productivity & Business Processes saw revenues rise 8% in the half to $11.8bn. The division saw particularly strong growth (15%) from its business management software Microsoft Dynamics, with good results from Microsoft Office 365 products and LinkedIn as well.

Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud business saw sales rise 19% to $13.4bn, as Microsoft Azure saw revenues rise 50%.

More Personal Computing revenues of $12.9bn were up 16% year-on-year. That reflects 68% growth in Xbox and 30% growth in Surface laptops and tablets, partially offset by weakness in search.

The group's operating expenses rose 13% year-on-year to $12.3bn, which includes a $450m charge for closing Microsoft stores and reflects increased investment in research and development.

Free cash flow of $13.9bn in the quarter, was 15.5% ahead of last year, leaving the group with net cash of $73.2bn on the balance sheet.

