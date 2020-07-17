Netflix - subscriber beat but outlook weaker

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Netflix added 10.1m net new paid subscriptions in the first quarter, better than analyst expectations of 8.2m, reflecting an increase in demand during global lockdowns. This helped boost overall revenue, which rose 24.9% to $6.1bn. Operating margins and profits also rose.

However, subscriber additions next quarter are expected to be lower than Q3 last year. That's because the increased demand has pulled forward subscriptions from later periods, and the group now expects 2.5m net new additions, compared to 6.8m in the same period of 2019.

The shares fell 9.1% in after-hours trading.

Our view

Netflix's business model demands the group builds scale and spreads costs over a larger customer base.

That makes subscriber growth the metric to watch. And why the shares were knocked on news that subscriber numbers are set to decelerate. The 26m new customers added in the first half has been much higher than expected because of increased demand from lockdowns. But this has simply pulled forward subscriptions from later periods. If you haven't signed up to Netflix during lockdowns, chances are you never will.

Of course, to continue taking such a chunk of the market, when the landscape is so crowded these days is not something to be knocked. And in a testament to Netflix's lithe operating model - it doesn't take much extra spending to add a new subscriber to the platform - this uptick in subscribers is being reflected in increased operating margins.

We also like that Netflix has a head start on local-language content in emerging markets. It has around three times this amount of content compared to Amazon. These geographies have a lot more growth potential than the mature US market, so they're an important growth lever for the future.

But the digital giant can't rest on its laurels. That competitive landscape means the pressure's on to stop eyeballs wondering to Amazon, Apple TV+ or Disney+, and that means spending heavily on content. Spending is something Netflix does very well, with $14b n splashed on content last year.

That brings us nicely to the issue of free cash flow. All that spending means cash flow is a bit of a thorn in the group's side - although the halting of productions means it will be better than expected this year. Lumpy cash flow isn't the end of the world because cash gaps get plugged by affordable loans, but that modus operandi could be interrupted if growth were to falter or market share ever ebbs away.

Netflix is steadfast in its plans to be consistently cash flow positive in a few years, but there there's a long way to go, and a lot of demanding eyeballs to keep on screens, before that happens.

Overall Netflix has a strong product and lithe operating model. We can't knock progress to date, or dismiss the opportunities for growth. However, future success depends on staying - and therefore spending - ahead of the pack, which means the group's free cash flow targets could be harder to come by than is currently thought. The group is still in first place, but its nearest competitors are very much in view - and a lofty price to earnings ratio means the shares could fall if growth were to falter.

Netflix key facts Forward Price/Earnings Ratio: 67.7

10 year average Forward Price/Earnings ratio: 132.1

Prospective yield: Netflix doesn't pay a dividend

Second quarter trading details

Ignoring the impact of exchange rates, average streaming revenue per user (ARPU) rose 5%. The biggest increase came from the Latin America region, where ARPU rose 13%. ARPU was up 6% to $13.25 in the US & Canada, which is still the biggest region by revenue. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa ARPU improved 8%, and for Asia Pacific there was a 1% increase.

The higher number of subscriptions and improvements to revenue helped operating margins improve 7.7 percentage points to 22.1%. This fed into operating income of $1.4bn, compared to $706m last year.

Net cash generated from operations reached $1bn, and free cash flow was $899m. For the full year Netflix expects free cash flow to be breakeven to positive, compared to previous expectations of negative $1bn. This is because the group is able to save on costs where production has been halted because of lockdowns. However, free cash flow is expected to be negative again for 2021 with no change to medium term guidance.

Netflix also announced that Ted Sarandos, who has been at Netflix for 20 years, will be taking on the position of co-CEO.

