Persimmon - building at full speed

Persimmon says its build rate had reached normal levels by 30 June as staff returned to work across the business. Sales rates for the last six weeks are currently ahead of last year.

The group's private average selling price rose from £242,912 last year to £246,200 this year, although completions fell considerably. As a result Persimmon's total revenue fell from £1.8bn to £1.2bn for the first half of the year.

The shares rose 4.2% in early trading.

Our view

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Persimmon's focus had been on addressing build quality and customer care problems. Now management will be devoting its energy to making construction and selling activity safe and as efficient as possible.

While building houses under social distancing protocols is no doubt a challenge, our real concerns revolve around what the current crisis could do to demand if we enter a prolonged recession.

It's possible that volumes will rebound as we exit lockdown and housebuilders carry on largely as before, but it's also possible that's at the cost of lower house prices.

The speed and nature of the economic recovery is key here. If households still have the spending power and confidence to make big purchases like houses, then we'd expect Persimmon to bounce back fairly smoothly. On the other hand, if we enter a recession and potential home buyers are feeling the pinch Persimmon could be in trouble.

The risk for the housebuilders isn't really an acute cash flow problem in the short term, since balance sheets are much stronger than in 2008. Instead builders have huge amounts of money tied up in land and partially completed homes, and the real risk is that they won't be able to sell these at a profit. That could lead to writedowns in the book value of some assets.

There are a few reasons to be cheerful though. The long-term fundamentals of the UK housing market are still attractive. The nation faces a housing shortage, all major political parties are committed to further housebuilding, and record low interest rates mean mortgages are cheap. What's more, the Chancellor has cut stamp duty to support the market. Overall, we think the future of the sector depends on the success of the economic recovery, which is outside Persimmon's control.

If Persimmon can come through the current crisis avoiding more permanent damage, then we think the long-term outlook is positive. But investors should go into the next few months aware of the risks and with their eyes open.

Persimmon key facts Current 12m forward price to earnings ratio: 12.7

Average 12m forward price to earnings ratio: 10.5

Prospective yield: 5.8% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback - email us to let us know what you think. Please don't include any sensitive information, like account details. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

First half trading update

Persimmon completed 4,900 new homes during the first half, down from 7,584 last year. However, pricing remained firm and the group's overall average selling price rose from £216,942 last year to £225,050 this year. The lower completions meant housing revenue fell 33% to £1.1bn.

Sales continued online during the lockdown, and since sales offices reopened six weeks ago net private reservations have averaged 278 per week, up 30% on last year. The forward order book has also grown 15% to £1.9bn as of 30 June.

The group's land bank holds around 89,200 plots, down from 93,246 in December last year. Persimmon bought over 850 plots during the last six months, and spent £165m in cash including £105m to land creditors. The group expects to pay a further £120m to land creditors in 2020, and the remaining £250m will be paid over the next three years.

As of 30 June Persimmon had £830m in cash and has access to £300m in undrawn credit. Persimmon is currently taking a "highly selective" approach to land buying.

