Pets at Home - revenues down, full year outlook unclear

Pets at Home's revenue fell 1% in the first quarter. That reflects a 0.7% drop in like-for-like sales and a sharper drop in sales in the first eight weeks of the period. The declines were driven by the Vet group, with Retail sales moving slightly higher.

The group said momentum is returning faster than expected. However it's still unable to give guidance for the full year, and recognises that the higher costs associated with Covid-19 won't be full offset by the business rate relief.

Pets also announced plans to overhaul its online distribution and capacity.

The shares rose 6.6% following the announcement.

Our view

Pets at Home key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 21.6

Average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio since listing (2014): 14.2

Prospective yield: 2.8% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

First Quarter Results

Pets' Retail division saw revenue and like for like (LFL) sales rise 0.4%. This reflects strong merchandise sales, which offset the closure of grooming rooms and the non-sale of pets in the period. It's also a reflection of weaker trading following the stockpiling seen in the final quarter of last year.

Online sales grew 71%. The group announced plans to invest £48m spread between 2021 - 2026 to improve and consolidate its online infrastructure. Under the terms of the agreement, Stoford will finance and construct a new 670,000 sq.ft. distribution centre in Stafford.

Vet Group revenue and LFL revenue was down 10.9% and 9.3% respectively. Performance was hindered by lockdown regulations which limited the amount of procedures allowed to be carried out. In the joint venture First Opinion practices LFL growth was 4.6% in the last eight weeks.

The number of VIP subscriptions has risen to 5.7m, with the amount of these subscribers buying both a product and a service rising 8.5%. Pets at Home is continuing to improve its marketing offer, and plans to use customer data to help generate better client insights.

The group had access to cash and undrawn credit facilities of £267m at the end of the quarter.

