Reckitt Benckiser - half year profits up and outlook unchanged

Revenues reached £6.9bn in the first half, reflecting an 11.9% rise in life-for-like (LFL) sales as home disinfectant brands performed very well. Operating profit was up 15.7%, adjusting for changes in exchange rates, at £1.7bn.

The group's medium term goal of mid-single digit revenue growth is unchanged. For the current financial year revenues, margins and profits are now expected to be better than anticipated back in April, although conditions are still uncertain. Full year revenues are now expected to rise by a high single digit percentage.

Reckitt announced an interim dividend of 73p per share, flat year-on-year.

Our View

Reckitt's portfolio of brands, includes Lysol and Dettol, and in the current environment, that's working pretty well.

In stark contrast to last year's paltry sales growth of 0.8%, sales are enjoying a bumper performance. Such growth is likely to have been beyond RB's wildest forecasts, and as a result the group expects a better year ahead.

The group thinks the current crisis will translate into a long-term behaviour shift. This would see consumers continue to be more hygiene focused, and provide an enduring boost to Reckitt's top-line. Over-the-counter medicines like Nurofen have fared less well. While sales were initially boosted by coronavirus, the group's mindful that these purchases will have simply been a pull-forward of later sales. The net effect of these trends remains to be seen, but overall the current crisis is being seen as an opportunity at Reckitt HQ.

The jumpstart comes as Reckitt is looking for ways to propel sustainable, long-term sales and profit growth. And while helpful, the pandemic is not a cure-all. Digital marketing has lowered the barriers to entry for launching a new brand, leading to an influx of market-share-stealing smaller companies and fierce price competition.

Reckitt's solution is a £2.2bn investment in improving and sharpening its proposition. Deep pockets should give the group an edge- cooking up superior products is what supports brands' premium price tags, which should ultimately underpin margins. But while Reckitt has the right ideas turning a giant around is hard at the best of times and coronavirus will likely delay progress.

Unfortunately, the current environment has done to solve Reckitt's biggest headache - Infant Child Nutrition. The $18bn acquisition of Mead Johnson (MJN), a baby formula specialist, raised eyebrows back in 2017. It marked entry into unfamiliar markets and unfamiliar products. A string of operational issues and weakening demand in China has resulted in hefty impairments and sales continue to struggle.

We're not concerned about Reckitt navigating the current disruption. However, we do wonder whether current momentum can offset the long term drag created by weaker parts of the portfolio. It's probably too soon to tell either way. But with a price to earnings ratio a little way above the long-term average, there is some pressure for Reckitt to capitalise on its newfound opportunities, and investors shouldn't underestimate the significant challenges that lie ahead.

Reckitt Benckiser key facts Current 12m forward Price/Earnings Ratio: 24.3

10 year average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 18.4

Prospective yield: 2.3% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half year results (constant currency)

Health (60% of net revenue) saw volumes rise 7%, with pricing up 2%. The result was a 9.3% rise in net revenue to £4.2bn. The increase reflects growth in every region - particularly North America. Dettol proved very popular in the period, although sales of over the counter medicines are expected to decline in the second half as the pandemic pulled purchases forward.

Underlying operating margins were 24.2% compared to 24.7% last year. The decline reflects COVID-19 related costs, including higher pay, as well an investments in fixed costs. Costs are expected to rise in the second half. Despite the lower margins, underlying operating profit was up 7.0% at £1.0bn.

Within the division Infant Child Nutrition posted a 4.8% decline in net revenues at £1.4bn, performance was hindered by border closures and Reckitt thinks trading will improve in the second half.

Within Hygiene (40% of net revenue) net revenue was up 16.1% at £2.7bn, almost entirely driven by volume rather than price increases. Disinfectant brands did very well in the period and recorded strong market share gains. Underlying operating margins improved significantly to 25.1%, reflecting the effects of the cost saving programme and the deferral of some spending. Underlying operating profit rose 31.4% to £687m.

Underlying group operating margin was 24.5% compared to 23.6% last year. The improvement reflects the exponential benefits of processing a higher number of sales through a largely fixed cost base. Margins also benefited from Reckitt's decision to defer some investment during the disruption.

The previously announced £2bn rejuvenation plan has been increased to £2.2bn, as the group invests in capitalising on the increase in demand for disinfectants. The plan has also been expanded, with spending now expected to be split over three years.

Higher profits and lower capital expenditure helped free cash flow grow very strongly, which more than doubled to £1.9bn. Net debt of £10.2bn was only slightly lower than 2019's £10.5bn, as the higher free cash flow was partially offset by adverse currency movements.

