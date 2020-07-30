RSA - COVID-19 neutral on operations

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

RSA's net written premiums fell 3% to £3.1bn, which management attributes to the impact of COVID-19. Underlying profit before tax rose 14% to £332m, thanks to an improved underwriting result. Management estimates that the net impact of COVID-19 was roughly neutral.

The shares fell 2.4% in early trading.

First half results

Excluding discontinued business lines RSA made a first half underwriting profit of £240m, compared with £181m last year. However, investment income fell from £131m to £112m.

At constant exchange rates net written premiums were down 1% in Scandinavia to £1.0bn, and the combined ratio was 5.9 percentage points better than last year at 83.2%. The region delivered an operating profit of £164m, up 30% on last year, as a fall in investment income partially offset a strong underwriting result.

Net written premiums were up 3% in Canada to £795m and the combined ratio improved 4.6 percentage points to 3.2%. Personal lines continued to do well, but commercial insurance remains unprofitable with a combined ratio of 109.0%. Operating profit for the region rose 76% to £88m, and again investment income partially offset stronger underwriting.

Net written premiums fell 8% in the UK & International segment to £1.3bn. Excluding discontinued business the combined ratio fell 0.4 percentage points to 93.6%. Segment operating profit of £148m was down slightly on lower investment income. CEO Stephen Hester said weather and flooding related claims held back UK performance, but that the segment also needs to improve on costs.

The group's Solvency II capital ratio stands at 172%, but once the unpaid dividends are excluded the ratio falls to 158% compared with 168% last year. The ratio remains within the group's target 130% to 160% range.

