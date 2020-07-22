Snap - revenues and users in line, profits less positive

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Snap reported year-on-year revenue growth of 17% in the second quarter reaching $454m, a little ahead of analyst expectations.

However, despite the significant revenue growth, net income fell to a $326m loss this quarter. That compares with a $255m loss this time last year. The decline reflects higher operating costs, increased research & development spend and higher interest expenses.

Given ongoing uncertainty around coronavirus the group is not providing guidance for the coming quarter.

Snap shares fell 6.4% in aftermarket trading.

Half Year Results

The group also grew Daily Active Users by 17% to 238m, in line with what the market had hoped for. That reflects growth in all regions, but there were particularly strong results outside the US and Europe, as well as growth across both Apple and Android products. Average revenue per user was flat year on year at $1.91.

The group has continued to invest in new content, including agreements with Disney, ESPN, the NBA and the NFL. The number of users watching Snapchat shows increased by over 45% year-on-year. The group has also launched various new Augmented Reality (AR) lenses, with 180m users having engaged with AR daily during the quarter.

Increased support for advertising teams and developers during the period include new tools for targeting and analysing ads and simpler lens development tools.

Adjusted cash profits, which excludes debt costs and share based remuneration payments, declined to a $96m loss from $79m this time last year - better than analysts had expected.

Free cash flow in the quarter remained negative at -$82.3m, an improvement from -$103.4m in Q2 2019. The group held $1.2bn of net cash at the end of the period, broadly similar to the position at the start of the year.

Snap key facts Price/Sales ratio: 16.0

Average Price/sales ratio since listing: 13.9

Prospective yield: 0% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

