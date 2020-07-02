Tesla - production and deliveries beat expectations

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Tesla produced 82,272 vehicles in the second quarter, with 90,650 deliveries. That included Model S/X production of 6,326 with deliveries of 10,600, and Model 3/Y production of 75,946 with 80,050 deliveries.

Deliveries were well ahead of analyst expectations of a little over 70,000. Production was also ahead despite the Fremont factory being closed for a large chunk of the quarter due to coronavirus.

Tesla shares rose 9% in pre-market trading.

Our View

First Quarter Results (30 April 2020)

Tesla's first quarter revenues of $6.0bn were a little ahead of market expectations and up 31.8% year-on-year.

However, significantly lower costs resulted in a much improved gross margin and operating margin. As a result the group reported its first ever first quarter net profit of $16m, well ahead of analyst expectations for a $199m loss.

Given current disruption the group will not be giving guidance for the near term.

Lower costs reflect the benefits of scale, with vehicle production up 33% year-on-year and deliveries up 40%. Growth was driven by the cheaper Model 3, and helped overall automotive gross margins reach 25.5%, the highest in 18 months.

A 62.5% increase in capital expenditure together with negative operating cash flow meant free cash flow was negative in the quarter at -$895m and worse than analysts had expected. That was partly driven by increased inventories as deliveries slowed at the end of March. Increased capital expenditure came as the group invested in Model Y preparation in both Fremont and Shanghai.

Cash and cash equivalents rose to $8.1bn, boosted by a $2.3bn equity issue partially offset by negative free cash flow. Net debt at the end of the quarter stood at $5.8bn.

Model Y production continues to ramp up Fremont, with Shanghai Model 3 production also increasing. The group plans to produce its first cars in Germany in 2021.

