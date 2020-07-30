Tullow Oil - half year production in line, but lowered future oil

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First half production averaged 77,700 barrels a day (2019: 86,300), in line with expectations and with coronavirus having no impact to operations. This together with a realised oil price of $52 a barrel, means revenue is expected to be $0.7bn for the half, coming in below last year's $0.9bn.

Tullow has revised its long term oil price value down from $65 a barrel to $60. As a result Tullow expects to record $1.4-1.7bn in impairment charges and exploration write-offs at the half year.

Tullow shares are down 8.6% since the announcement.

Management said Ghana had a strong operating performance in the first half, producing on average 54,000 barrels a day. Full year forecasts are for an average of 51,600 barrels a day.

Equatorial Guinea and Gabon produced 5,000 and 16,800 barrels a day respectively - full year production is expected to drop slightly in both regions. Cote d'Ivoire's produced 1,900 barrels a day but this is expected to rise to average 2,000 over the full year.

At the end of June, the group's net debt is expected to be $3bn. Free cash and liquidity is expected to be around $0.5bn. As things stand the group expects free cash flow to break even over the full year.

Thanks to good performance across the portfolio, full year production guidance has been narrowed to 71,000 -78,000 barrels a day. On 28 July, 60% of 2020 sales revenue was hedged with a floor of $57 a barrel and 44% of 2021 sales revenue hedged with a floor of $51 a barrel.

The $575m sale of the Ugandan assets is expected to complete before the end of year-end. Despite having been approved by shareholders, the transaction remains subject to the Government of Uganda and the Uganda Revenue Authority finding a tax agreement.

Completion operations on the Ntomme-9 production well at TEN are ongoing and the well is due onstream in August. However, coronavirus is disrupting progress on the Kenyan work programme and the group are in discussions with the government to agree next steps. In Suriname, drilling of a prospect (Goliathberg-Voltzberg North) is planned for the first quarter of 2021.

