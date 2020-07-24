Verizon - revenue drops as Covid closes shops

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Verizon's second quarter operating revenue was down 5.1% to $30.4bn due to lower wireless equipment revenue as in store engagement was curtailed by COVID-19.

Adjusted earnings per share fell from $1.23 to $1.18. Management estimates COVID-19 reduced earnings per share by around $0.14 due to lower wireless service revenue and lower advertising and search revenue from Verizon Media.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

Verizon is one of the world's largest telecommunications groups. Operations are focused on the US, but there's a wide UK shareholder base, after it bought Vodafone out of a joint venture with a shares-plus cash deal in 2014.

Verizon has recently restructured itself into three segments. The two main operating segments are Consumer and Business, with Corporate and Other picking up what's left over.

Consumer is by far the larger of the two primary segments, accounting for over two thirds of group revenue. It provides wireless and landline services directly to individuals and via wholesalers. It also sells devices like smartphones and laptops. The Business segment generates just under a quarter of revenue and provides similar services to companies and government organisations.

More broadband connections, and increasing demand for smartphones, have so far provided a favourable backdrop to the group. However, lockdowns and social distancing have made it harder to sell new equipment, and if we enter a prolonged recession demand may be reduced for some time. However, longer term the roll-out of 5G could end up being the "secret sauce" that helps the Internet of Things and other applications live up to their potential.

Falling debts mean the balance sheet is in good shape, and earnings and cash flows both look reasonable to us. The group's managed to find $7.2bn of cumulative savings since a $10bn plan was announced in 2018.

However, it's no one way ticket.

The landline operations aim to surf the wave of higher speed internet, but established internet and landline services are in decline. This is already pushing the operations to a loss, and significant business-to-business sales mean fortunes are closely tied to those of the US economy. Mobile is a more reliable end market, but it's notoriously competitive.

What's more, with governments finding ways to squeeze more out of spectrum auctions, we wouldn't be surprised to see it having to fork out significant sums on 5G in the not-so distant future. That would be on top of the everyday maintenance of its sprawling asset base. Capital expenditure has averaged $17bn over the last 3 financial years, and looks set to increase.

For now Verizon looks in reasonable financial shape, and the potential to provide the infrastructure behind a new age of connectivity is a clear attraction. But investors shouldn't forget it'll come with lofty demands on cash that would otherwise be finding its way back to shareholders.

Verizon key facts Forward Price/Earnings Ratio: 11.6

10 year average forward Price/Earnings ratio: 13.4

Prospective yield: 4.5% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Results

The Consumer segment saw revenue fell 4.0% to $21.1bn, of which $13.1bn was wireless service revenue which fell 2.7% compared to last year. Verizon has begun reopening its retail stores and when the quarter ended over 60% were back open. Operating income fell 3.7% to $7.1bn.

Business revenues fell 3.7% to $7.5bn and net 280,000 wireless post-paid additions, down from 326,000 last year. Segment operating income was $946m, down 11.7% on last year.

Verizon Media revenues were down 24.5%, at $1.4bn.

Group wide operating cash flow reached $23.6bn in the first half, a $7.7bn increase on the same period last year. Management attributed this to a strong business performance, the timing of tax payments and one off pension and voluntary redundancy related payments that weren't repeated. Capital spending rose from $8.0bn to $9.9bn.

Verizon's net debt fell $5.7bn to $94.4bn during the quarter, which equals 2.0 times adjusted cash profits (Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA).

Management expects full year adjusted EPS growth between -2% and 2%.

Management now expects adjusted EPS growth between -2% and 2%, down from 2% to 4%.

