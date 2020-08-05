Activision Blizzard - Call of Duty drives record quarter

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Activision Blizzard reported revenue of $1.9bn in the second quarter, up 38.4% year-on-year. That reflects strong growth in the online channel following the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Earnings per share rose 74.4% to $0.75 and the group paid a $0.41 dividend per share, up 11% year-on-year.

The company expects a weaker performance in the third quarter.

Activision shares fell 1.9% in pre-market trading.

Activision key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 29.4

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 18.5

Prospective yield: 0.5% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results

Digital online sales accounted for 82% of the group total in the second quarter, growing 47% year-on-year and more than offsetting weakness in conventional retail. Console sales performed particularly well, up 61%, although sales rose across all platforms.

Activision sales hit $993m in the quarter, with operating profits of $559m, up 270.5% and 916.4% respectively. Monthly active users (MAUs) reached 125m, driven by the Call of Duty franchise. Call of Duty: Warzone has now reached 75m players to date, with hours played in the Modern Warfare universe up 8-fold in the first quarter since Warzone was launched. Call of Duty in-game bookings more than doubled quarter-on-quarter, and were five times higher than a year ago. Call of Duty Mobile also continues to perform well.

Blizzard revenues came in at $461m, with operating profits of $203m, up 20.1% and 170.7% respectively. The division recorded 32m MAUs. That was driven by World of Warcraft, although Hearthstone and Overwatch also performed well.

King reported 271 MAUs in the quarter. Revenues of $553m and operating profits of $212m rose 10.8% and 24.0% respectively. Candy Crush remained the standout performer, with MAU growth in the double-digit percentages and payer conversion improving year-on-year.

Free cash flow in the quarter came in at $755m, compared to $127m last year. On a trailing twelve month basis free cash flow was up 17%. The group finished the quarter with net cash of $3.7bn on the balance sheet, up from $3.1bn at the start of the year.

