Barrick Gold - gold price boost profits, dividend increased

Barrick second quarter underlying earnings per share more than doubled year-on-year to $0.23, as higher gold prices more than offset lower production volumes and higher average costs.

Despite some coronavirus disruptions, annual production guidance remains unchanged.

Barrick raised the quarterly dividend to $0.08 per share, up from $0.07.

The shares rose 1.6% in pre-market trading.

We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Second Quarter Results

Gold revenues of $2.8bn, were 45% higher than last year reflecting inclusion of production from Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick's joint venture with Newmont since July 2019). Excluding the impact of Nevada, gold revenues rose 9%.

That reflects a 31% increase in average realised price of gold to $1,725 per ounce, and offset both lower sales and production volumes. Total gold produced was 15% lower than last year at 1.15m oz, however excluding production from the Nevada JV, gold production was 23% lower. That reflects a drop in production at the Cortez mine due to lower quality grades, coronavirus disruption in other mines and the Porgera mine temporarily closing in April.

All-in sustaining costs per ounce were 19% higher at $1,031 per ounce, reflecting higher costs of extraction and capital expenditure required to maintain current production levels. Barrick still expects full year all-in sustaining costs to be between $920 - 970 per per ounce.

Copper revenues of $184m were 79% higher than last year, reflecting higher sales volumes and prices. The average realised price per pound was $2.79, up from $2.62 the same period last year. All in sustaining costs for Copper were 6% lower at $2.15 per pound and Barrick expects this to rise to $2.20 - 2.50 for the full year.

Barrick expects full year gold production to be 4.6m - 5m and copper 440 - 500 pounds.

Barrick generated $522m in free cash over the quarter, up from $55m last year. That reflects a significant boost in cash generated by the business to just over a $1bn, thanks to the rise in gold prices, and more than offsetting higher levels of capital expenditure at $509m. As a result net debt finished the quarter down at $1.4bn, down from $2.2bn at the end of 2019.

