Deutsche Post - a better second quarter

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Deutsche Post's first half revenue rose 2.0% to €31.4bn. First half operating profits fell 22% to €1.5bn, although the second quarter was much stronger and saw operating profit growth of 18.6% to €912m.

Deutsche Post now expects operating profit to be between €3.5bn and €3.8bn for the full year.

The shares rose 3.1% in early trading.

View the latest Deutsche Post share price and how to deal

Our view

Deutsche Post's got a dominant position in the German postal market - delivering some 62% of all letters and 40% of parcels. While marketing mailings have fallen as lockdowns grip the German economy, that's been more than offset by the surge in parcel deliveries thanks to retailers and shoppers turning to online alternatives.

But with domestic post and parcels accounting for just 30% of group profits last year, it's the global parcels and logistics business that really sets it apart. And the outlook here is far less rosy.

DHL Express is the world's largest provider of premium cross-border parcel and document delivery services, and its premium 'Time Definite' product has been a star performer in recent years. Deutsche Post's other divisions provide additional parcel, freight brokerage and outsourced logistics services in hundreds of countries around the world.

A global footprint means Deutsche Post has been a major beneficiary of increasing global trade and outsized exposure to Germany, one of Europe's strongest economies, has also been a tailwind. Underlying all this is the continued growth in online shopping - which remains a key driver of parcel volumes.

However, you only need to look at the damage the last financial crisis did to revenues - down 14% in 2008 and 15% more in 2009 - to see what an economic slowdown can do.

Worsening trade relations and coronavirus related disruption to global supply chains are both weighing on global trade volumes. Air freight has benefited recently as global capacity has failed to keep up with demand, but we doubt this will be sustained long term. That's bad news for a business which relies on cross-border trade for a large chunk of its revenues. An economic slowdown in Germany exaggerates the issue in the domestic market, where letters are in long-term decline.

It's not all doom and gloom however. Deutsche Post has weathered tough times before and despite rising debt still has access to several billion in short term cash or debt funding. Despite the disruption Deutsche Post should emerge from any economic downturn with its attractive market positions broadly unchanged. Analysts are currently forecasting a prospective yield of 3.6%, but given the group's exposure to the macroeconomic headwinds that should be treated with a healthy dose of caution.

Deutsche Post key facts Current 12m forward P/E ratio: 16.2

10 year average 12m forward P/E ratio: 13.0

Prospective yield: 3.6% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Deutsche Post

Half Year Results

The Post & Parcels Germany division saw first half revenue rise 5.4% to €7.8bn, driven by strong growth in the German parcel business due to lockdowns. Operating profits for the division rose 48.0% to €598m, mainly due to higher revenue and good cost control.

Revenue rose 5.6% to €8.7bn in the Express division despite the impact of pandemic containment measures in Europe and North America. However, Deutsche Post saw a gradual improvement as the quarter progressed. Operating profits for the division fell 1.6% to €958m.

Global Forwarding, Freight saw revenues increase 2.8% to €7.8bn after a stronger second quarter in which revenues rose 9.7%. Air freight volumes were down 12.3% but due to the shortage of capacity caused by the pandemic revenue rose 26.0% on the back of higher prices. Second quarter growth was even stronger at 56.9%. Operating profits for the division rose 17.4% to €263m as a result.

Supply Chain revenues fell 9.2% to €6.0bn, with operating profits 75.6% lower at €140m. The prior year's figure included €426m from the Chinese business which has now been sold, but the group also incurred €62m in exceptional costs due to the lockdowns.

Ecommerce Solutions made a €7m operating profit on revenues of €2.2bn - up 8.2% year-on-year. Revenue grew in the Americas and Europe, but fell in the Asia Pacific region. Spain and India were particularly heavily impacted by the pandemic, with lower volumes and increased costs.

Free cash flow was €196m up from -€803m last year, primarily thanks to increased cash from operations and lower capital spending. Net debt increased 1.1% compared to the same point last year and now stands at €13.5bn.

Find out more about Deutsche Post shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.