Deutsche Telekom - Sprint merger boosts profit and debt

Deutsche Telekom's first half net revenue grew 20% to €47.0bn, primarily due to the acquisition of Sprint in the US which completed on 1 April. Excluding Sprint and the impact of exchange rates net revenue grew 0.1%.

Adjusted cash profits (EBITDA AL) rose 34.0% to €16.4bn, reflecting growth in all divisions except System Solutions. Excluding the Sprint merger and the impact of exchange rates adjusted cash profits rose 8.6%.

The group is raising guidance for full year adjusted cash profits from €25.5bn to €34bn to reflect the impact of the merger.

The shares rose 2.1% in early trading.

Our view

Deutsche Telekom (DTE) was already a massive telecoms provider, and the recently completed merger between T-Mobile and close rival Sprint in the US makes it bigger still. Despite being a German company, DTE makes the bulk of its revenue and profits in the US through its subsidiary T-Mobile.

The deal has much to recommend it. While Sprint's been struggling, it owns a large chunk of valuable mid-band spectrum and DTE estimates that cost savings will outweigh integration costs after three years.

However, the tie up has led Standard & Poor's, a credit ratings agency, to downgrade the group from a "BBB+" rating to "BBB". Integrating Sprint will be costly and complicated, and Standard & Poor's expects it'll reduce free cash flow in the near term - increasing the burden of the group's substantial debt pile.

The combined group could have both the bandwidth and scale needed to take on Verizon and AT&T in the US 5G market but mergers always come with risks, especially one of this size. Either way any material benefits are unlikely to be realised before 2023.

It doesn't help that telecoms is a difficult industry to do well in.

Firstly, building and maintaining modern communications infrastructure, like towers, cables and data centres, costs a fortune. Add the ever increasing payments to governments for spectrum rights, and the capital requirements of the business become truly eye watering. In 2019 alone Deutsche Telekom spent €14.4bn in cash on investments and spectrum. Spectrum investment varies considerably year to year and are long term investments, so telcos typically report free cash flow excluding these payments. But they're a real cost, and investors should keep a close eye on them.

Secondly, the industry lacks pricing power. Telcos compete primarily on price, which leads to pretty feeble margins and meagre returns on the massive amounts of capital employed. This is why telcos are bundling broadband and mobile data with entertainment services and other perks, and in DTE's case Magenta TV is a big part of the offering. The idea is to offer something meaningfully different that justifies higher pricing, but it's led to something akin to an arms race.

Debt has mounted as a result, especially since the merger, and efforts to keep it in hand recently led management to trim the dividend. The stock now offers a prospective yield of around 4.2%. The group intends to pay a minimum dividend of 60 eurocents per share until 2022, although nothing is guaranteed.

We doubt investors will see much if any dividend growth until around 2023 when Sprint has been properly embedded, and that's conditional on the integration going smoothly.

DTE's fortunes are largely dependent on the Sprint merger. We think the strategic rational makes sense, but executing is another matter. If all goes well the combined group could be formidable and the dividend could rise in the medium term. If not the group may struggle beneath its capital requirements and debt load.

Deutsche Telekom key facts 12 month forward Price/Earnings ratio: 14.0

10 year average 12 month forward Price/Earnings ratio: 15.3

Prospective yield: 4.2%

First half results

US revenue increased 39.9% to €27.5bn, primarily reflecting 76.0% growth in the second quarter thanks to the acquisition of Sprint without which revenues would have been flat. Adjusted cash profits rose 70.5% in the first half to €9.5bn, or 66.3% at constant exchange rates - as merger related costs impacted margins.

In Germany revenue rose 1.0% to €10.9bn, reflecting growth in fixed line broadband and stability in mobile. Adjusted cash profits rose 2.8% to €4.4bn thanks to increased revenue and lower costs.

Europe generated €5.7bn in revenue, a decrease of 2.1%. When the sale of Telekom Albania and currency movements are excluded revenue was stable. Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Austria posted strong organic growth, which offset declines in other areas such as Croatia, Greece and Hungary. Adjusted cash profits increased 2.2% to €1.9bn when Telekom Albania and currency are excluded, reflecting lower costs.

Systems Solutions generated adjusted cash profits of €199m, down €20m on last year. Group Development generated €552m, an increase of 9.1%.

Net debt increased €44.9bn from the end of 2019 to €120.9bn. This primarily reflects the transfer of liabilities as part of the Sprint merger. Free cash flow before spectrum payments rose by 27.5% to €6.0bn. Spectrum investment was €1.1bn during the half.

