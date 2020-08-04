Diageo - second half sales down

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Diageo's full year organic net revenue fell 8.4% to £11.8bn after COVID-19 significantly reduced second half sales. Organic operating profit fell 14.4% to £3.5bn, largely due to the group's high fixed costs. Management also wrote down the value of some assets in India, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Korea by £1.3bn, after which operating profit fell 47.1% to £2.1bn.

Management has recommended a final dividend of 42.47p per share. This brings the full year dividend to 69.88p per share, 2% ahead of last year. Given the ongoing uncertainty Diageo is not giving detailed guidance for its next financial year.

The shares fell 6.2% following the announcement.

View the latest Diageo share price and how to deal

Our View

HL view to follow.

Diageo key facts Current 12m forward P/E ratio: 24.1

10 year average 12m forward P/E ratio since floating in 2014: 18.8

Prospective yield: 2.5% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Diageo

Full year results (organic)

Diageo's full year volumes fell 11.2% but were partially offset a 2.8% improvement in pricing and the combination of products sold. Volume fell furthest in the Asia Pacific (-15%) and Latin America and Caribbean (-15%) regions, followed by Africa (-13%) and Europe and Turkey (-11%). Volume was flat in North America.

The decline in net sales reflects a 4% increase in the first half and a 23% fall in the second. Second half revenue fell by 30-40% in all major regions except North America, where second half revenue fell just 1%. In North America lower second half sales in bars and restaurants were largely offset by a strong performance in retail shops, especially among ready to drink Smirnoff products. Other markets, such as India, Mexico and South Africa imposed more stringent lockdowns.

Organic operating margins fell from 31.4% to 29.3% as lower volumes were less able to absorb higher fixed costs. Savings through efficiency and lower marketing investment did not fully offset this.

Over the year Diageo's net debt rose from £12.1bn to £14.0bn, and is now 3.3 times cash profits. Management is will not engage in further share buybacks until net debt is back within the 2-2.5 times cash profits target range. Free cash flow fell from £2.6bn to £1.6bn, largely due to the lower profitability.

Find out more about Diageo shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.