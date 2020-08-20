Frasers - COVID-19 dents revenue, but outlook brighter | FTSE 250

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenue of £4.0bn was 6.9% up on last year, but once the impact of exchange rates and acquisitions are stripped out revenue fell 12.6% to £2.9bn. That reflects the impact of lockdown store closures in the UK and Europe, which was partially offset by a better performance in the Premium Lifestyle business. Underlying cash profits (underlying EBITDA) were flat at £354.4m.

The group expects underlying EBITDA to increase 10 - 30% in the current financial year.

Continued uncertainty means no final dividend has been declared and the share buyback programme has been suspended.

The shares rose 2.6% following the announcement.

Full Year Results (results don't include the impact of acquisitions or exchange rates unless otherwise stated)

The core UK Sports Retail division saw revenue fall 14.6% to £1.8bn, thanks to store closures during lockdown. The closures helped keep operating costs down, with these falling 12.1%. Including the impact of the GAME UK acquisition operating costs rose 2.1% to £660.0m.

Despite the lower costs, reduced sales meant underlying cash profits fell 15.1% to £239.6m. Prior to lockdowns the group said cash profit growth was positive.

The Premium Lifestyle division posted an 18.6% rise in revenue, reaching £242.8m. Acquisitions had a significant impact on the division's reported results though, with revenue reaching £722.0m including acquisitions and the impact of exchange rates. Premium Lifestyle was also helped by a good response at new digital stores and increased online shopping.

Cash profits almost tripled to £39.3m, but the heavy costs associated with acquisitions in the period meant cash profits were just £4.5m once acquisitions are included.

European retail revenues were down 15.6% to £497.9m, for the same reasons as the UK Sports Retail business. Despite this, EBITDA rose to £57.1m from £26.7m as Covid-19 meant operating costs were lower, and the group was released from provisions in Austria following the sale of some property.

Frasers Group is continuing with its elevation strategy and plans to invest over £100m in this area. That will encompass increased spending on things like digital mirrors and enhancing the customer experience. The group also acknowledged the success of its strategy depends on good relationship management with key brands like Nike and Adidas, which can be "challenging". Frasers now has around a 10% stake in Hugo Boss.

On a reported basis, which includes a new accounting policy which changes the way leases are categorised in company accounts, free cash flow was £92.2m. Net debt fell £12.5m to £366.0m.

Frasers also reached a commercial settlement with the Belgian Tax authority relating to €674m of disputed VAT, and penalties have been settled for an "immaterial amount".

