GVC - boost in online gaming makes for a resilient first half

First half net gaming revenue of £1.6bn was 10% lower than last year. That reflects sports cancellations and shop closures over lockdown, partially offset by a strong start to the year and growth in online revenues. Underlying operating profits of £223.9m were 14% lower than last year - as customers moved from sports betting towards lower margin gaming.

Given the uncertainty around further lockdowns the group has decided not to pay an interim dividend.

The shares fell 1.3% on the news.

Our view

GVC had a resilient first half, as online gaming revenues from the likes of partypoker and Foxy Bingo, went some way in filling the hole left by shop closures and sports cancellations over lockdown.

With positive news coming from re-opened retail shops and a sports business that's returned to something like pre-coronavirus levels, cash for the full year are expected to be similar to what was achieved last year.

That's not something that can be said by many businesses impacted by lockdown and in particular GVC's rivals like William Hill, whose revenues are much more dependent on high streets and sports. GVC's online and gaming businesses have proven resilient.

However, it's won't be plain sailing from here.

A change in leadership can add risk at the best of times and it doesn't get much more challenging than now. But with GVC's architect and longstanding CEO now replaced, that's something the group will have to navigate.

The sector continues to face intense regulatory scrutiny. Most recently that led to a ban in the UK on using credit cards for gambling online but with the UK Gambling Act soon to be under review, we can't rule out further policy hurdles in the near to medium term. It's a similar story overseas, driven by the growth in online gambling.

Further disruption to earnings is not out of the question and with net debt now 2.9 times cash profits, the balance sheet isn't exactly awash with cash. Fortunately the group's managed to keep cash flow in positive territory through the crisis so far, and has access to significant sources of cash if needed.

A likely home for any surplus pennies over the next couple of years is the nascent US market. Market size estimates range from £5bn to £20bn - potentially the largest in the world. GVC's joint venture with casino group MGM Resorts as BetMGM is a good starting point and its technology should stand it in good stead to scale quickly. But competition is fierce and while you could argue GVC is a bit late to the party, it should be a contender.

Overall the group has proven resilient so far and as things stand, the full year will be less off course than first feared. However, it isn't out of the woods just yet. Growth in the US is a big opportunity but it will be a challenge and potentially expensive. The group is currently valued below peers, which could be attractive, but expansion options don't come free.

GVC key facts Forward Price/Earnings Ratio: 11.5

10 year average Forward Price/Earnings ratio: 9.9

Prospective yield over the next 12 months: 3.6% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results (constant currency)

Online net gaming revenue (NGR) of £1.2bn was 21% higher than last year - driven by a strong performance in the first quarter and growth in gaming during the lockdown. Gaming revenues of £752.6 were up 32% over the half, and 46% in the second quarter. Sports revenues of £484.5m rose 8% in the half, as strong win margins more than offset lower wagering due to sports cancellations.

Lower marketing costs together with efficiency savings from the acquisition of Ladbrokes Coral meant underlying operating profits rose 68% to £311.6m.

UK Retail revenue of £277.9m fell 50% and European Retail fell 47% to £75.5m. Both declines reflect store closures over lockdown, despite a promising start to the year in the UK (NGR down just 5% despite changes to staking rules on fixed-odd betting terminals). Despite reducing operating costs by 38% in the UK and 23% in Europe, both regions made an underlying operating loss in the first half. The UK made a loss of £32.1m versus £79.6m profit last year and Europe a loss of £7.9m versus a £21.5m profit.

In the UK the number of retail shops now stands at 3,006, 227 were closed over the half as a results of the triennial review. The number of retail shops in Europe now stands at 1,737, up from last year thanks to an increase in shops in Italy.

BetMGM reported an £8.8m loss in the half. As previously announced GVC and MGM pledged a further £450m investment during the half. BetMGM currently has access to operate in 21 states in the US and is on track to be operating in 11 by the end of this year.

Free cash generated by the business was £171.6m, just below last year's level. Net debt of £2.2bn was broadly unchanged from the end of 2019 and is 2.9 times the level of cash profits (EBITDA). The group has around £0.8bn of liquidity on hand.

Thanks to the return of the sports calendar and betting shops reopening GVC said it is well placed for the remainder of the year. Full year cash profits (EBITDA) are expected to be in range of £720 - £740m (versus £348.6m in the first half).

