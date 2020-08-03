Heineken - lockdowns hit hard

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In the first half of the year Heineken's underlying net revenue fell 16.4% to €9.2bn, while underlying operating profit dropped 52.5% to €827m. Once exceptional items, including a €548m write-down in the value of Heineken's assets because of the crisis, and the costs of previous acquisitions are included, the group made a €297m loss, compared with a €936m profit last year.

Although Heineken has seen a partial recovery, the situation remains "volatile and uncertain". The group will focus on controlling costs and capital spending, although input costs per hectolitre are expected to rise.

The shares fell 1.8% following the announcement.

Heineken key facts Current 12m forward P/E ratio: 23.9

10 year average 12m forward P/E ratio since floating in 2014: 17.7

Prospective yield: 1.8% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

First half trading update

The fall in revenue was the result of a 13.4% fall in volumes and a 3.6% fall in prices. After a low point in April volumes started to recover through June as lockdowns began to be lifted. Net revenue fell hardest in the Europe and Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe divisions, with net revenue down 20.8% to €4.1bn and 16.6% to €1.3bn respectively. The Americas and Asia Pacific regions performed slightly better, but net revenue still fell by 12.2% and 10.4%.

Underlying operating profit was lower in every region, and 84% of the decline can be attributed to Europe, Mexico and South Africa.

Europe was the worst hit region, and underlying operating profit fell 87.0% to €82m. Management attributed this to the group's "vertical integration" in Europe, where Heineken owns pubs, breweries and everything in between. This means fixed costs are higher and were a drag on profits when revenue was falling. This effect was amplified by the region's usual reliance on sales in bars and restaurants which were closed during the lockdowns.

Heineken's operations were suspended in Mexico during April and May, but reopened in June. The sale, distribution and production of alcohol was banned in South Africa from mid-March to the end of May, and was re-imposed in July after a temporary reprieve in June.

Net debt has risen from €15.3bn the end of 2019 to €16.7bn due to negative free operating cash flow and dividend payments. Net debt is currently 3.5 times cash profits, up from 2.6 times at the end of 2019 and well ahead of management's 2.5 times target. Free operating cash flow for the half year was negative €809m, compared with a €578m inflow last year.

Update: A previous version of this article indicated that Heineken listed in 2014. This is not correct. The article has now been updated to reflect this.

