HSBC - impairments knock profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

HSBC reported revenue of $26.7bn in the first half, down 8.9%. That reflects a decline in net interest income and the impact of market movements on the bank's life insurance operations, partially offset by a stronger result in the investment bank's trading business. Profit before tax fell 65.2% to $4.3bn as impairments charge for bad loans rose to $6.9bn.

The bank is accelerating transformation plans announced in February, including redundancies, reducing the investment bank and combining back office functions.

The shares fell 3.9% in early trading.

View the latest HSBC share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

HSBC key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.4

5 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.0

Prospective yield: 5.6% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on HSBC

Half Year Results

Total loans and advances at the end of the half stood at a little over $1trn, up 1.6% on the same date last year. However, the banks' net interest margin (the difference between what the bank charges borrowers and what it pays depositors) fell by 0.18 percentage points to 1.43%, and hit 1.33% in the second quarter. As a result total net interest income fell 4.8% year-on-year to $14.5bn.

The bank reported an improvement in revenue from trading assets to $5.8bn. However, $1.3bn loss on assets relating to the insurance business, compared to a $2.2bn gain last year, more than offset that gain.

HSBC took impairments relating to bad loans during the quarter of $6.9bn, up from $1.1bn last year. While overall operating expenses declined 3.6% to $16.5bn, that reflects a significant impairment to intangible assets, with underlying staff and general & administrative expenses lower year-on-year.

The bank reported a 15% CET1 ratio, a key measure of banking capitalisation, up from 14.7% at the start of the year. That reflects the non-payment of dividends this year.

The bank expects to take more loan impairments over the remainder of the year, with the annual total somewhere in the range of $8bn-$13bn. Lower interest rates and reduced customer activity are expected to negatively impact revenue for the year, partially offset by lower costs.

Find out more about HSBC shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.