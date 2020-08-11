IHG - a first half of closures, but signs of improvement

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First half revenue fell 51% to $488m and underlying operating profits fell 83% to $70m. That reflects a first half where revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a product of how full hotels are and room prices - was 52% lower than last year.

After taking into account $255m of exceptional charges relating largely to impairments, IHG reported an operating loss of $233m.

In July RevPAR is expected to be down 58%, an improvement on Q2's 75%, thanks to improved occupancy driven by recovery in domestic holidays and only 5% of hotels remaining closed.

As it is uncertain about the pace and scale of the recovery, IHG will not be paying an interim dividend.

The shares rose 2.5% following the announcement.

Our view

IHG's brands range from the Holiday Inn to the Intercontinental. And with the Americas providing about half of revenue, and Greater China a significant chunk of the pipeline - lockdowns hit the hotelier from all angles.

However, despite near empty hotels in the second quarter and revenue per room halving over the first half, the group remained profitable. Which shows that so far IHG's business model is providing much needed shelter.

That's because despite having a portfolio of nearly 6,000 hotels globally, the group only owns 25. Instead IHG licences a brand to the hotel owner, which means it's not on the hook for hotel running costs. That's kept cash burn to a minimum and enabled the group to offer support to its partners - with flexible payments and fee breaks. Keeping franchisees in business is crucial to IHG's business model over the longer term and so far this seems to be working.

Importantly as lockdowns ease, occupancy levels are improving, so there's reason to hope this model will continue to work. But against the darkening backdrop of second virus waves, further lockdowns and worsening economic conditions, there's still risk an extended crisis could upset this model.

For now access to cash remains key and should allow the group to continue to offer help to partners if needed.

The group still has access to total liquidity of just under $2bn and lending restrictions attached to the group's borrowing have been relaxed. Like Whitbread IHG has made use of the UK government's Covid Corporate Financing pool, borrowing £600m so far.

IHG entered the crisis with debt higher than it has been previously - net debt was 2.4 times the level of cash profits (EBITDA) at the end of 2019. And while net debt has remained relatively in check, lower profits will mean it's now a higher proportion of earnings. Not ideal, but to be expected and importantly, thanks to IHG's substantial liquidity, not yet unmanageable.

IHG's shown it has the fire power to weather the disruption and is still well equipped to do so. But the extent, and speed, at which its' resources will be depleted depends on how it takes for hotels to return to pre-covid levels and that feels some way off.

We continue to think IHG is resilient and well equipped to come out the other side of the crisis. Current analyst expectations are for earnings to largely recover in 2022, but that could still be knocked back by further lockdowns and deeper recessions. Given these risks and the group's current valuation, which remains above the long run average, the share price could be sensitive if performance disappoints.

IHG key facts Current 12 month forward price to earnings ratio: 33.1

Ten year average price to earnings ratio: 15.9

Prospective yield: IHG is not paying an interim dividend Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results

In the Americas revenue and operating profits roughly halved to $262m and $153m respectively. Lower occupancy levels of 41% for the half and 28% for the second quarter led to a 47.6% decline in RevPAR largely weighted to the second quarter. Thanks to occupancy levels improving to 45% in July and further reopening, revenue per room is expected to improve. This region is weighted towards mainstream hotels where business is largely domestic travellers and that's proving more resilient than more luxury sectors.

The Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) region saw RevPAR drop 58.9%, again driven by occupancy levels which fell to 34% in the half and 14% in the second quarter. Revenue of $131m was 59% lower than last year and the division reported an underlying operating loss of $20m, down from a profit of $81m last year. The UK and Continental Europe were the worst faring regions due to government lockdowns, other regions like Middle East and Australia were more resilient. In July RevPAR is expected to be down 74%, an 11 percentage point improvement on Q2, driven by higher occupancy levels in open hotels of 30%.

Greater China RevPAR dropped 61.7% reflecting occupancy levels of 27% in the first half, which have since improved in Q2. Mainland China RevPAR was down 59% and Macau fell 72%, but Hong Kong dropped by 86% as the disruption was amplified by political disputes. Revenue of $18m was down 72%, with an operating loss of $5m compared to an operating profit of $35m last year. In July RevPAR is expected to be down around 36%, with occupancy levels improving above 50%.

IHG remain on track to reduce Fee Business costs by $150m this year but said this will rise by about half in 2021 - deemed a more sustainable level. Capital expenditure will also be lower by about $100m.

The group saw a free cash outflow of $66m, compared to an inflow of $207m last year. However, savings measures meant the second quarter was broadly free cash neutral. Net debt of $2.5bn was $150m less than at the end of 2019 due to lower lease liabilities.

IHG has just under $2bn in available liquidity made up of $1.4bn of undrawn bank facilities and $611m of cash and cash equivalents.

The global estate now stands at 883,000 rooms (over 5,900 hotels), 3.2% higher than last year. IHG signed 26k rooms (181 hotels) in the first half with the total pipeline now 288k rooms (1,932 hotels).

