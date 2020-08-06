ITV - lockdowns hit advertising and studios revenue

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Group revenue fell 17% in the first half to £1.2bn, reflecting a 21% drop in advertising revenue to £671m, and a 17% drop in Studios revenue to £630m. Underlying operating profits of £156m were half of what they were last year.

After taking into account one off costs and write downs in the value of some assets, reported operating profit was £33m.

Most of the Studios' productions that were paused over lockdown have now resumed and ITV said advertising trends have improved in July and August - with total ad revenue down 23% in July.

ITV is not able to provide guidance for the rest of the year and will not pay an interim dividend.

The shares fell 3.9% in early trading.

ITV key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 6.4

Ten year average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 11.7

Prospective yield: ITV's dividend is currently suspended

Half Year Results

Broadcast and Online revenues were 17% lower at £824m, reflecting the decline in advertising revenues. Demand dropped "significantly" and ITV lowered prices by 50 - 60%. As expected total ad revenue was down 43% in Q2. However, spending is said to be recovering led by retail, FMCG, publishing, car and furnishings companies.

Broadcast revenues rose 8%, to £153m, thanks to an uplift in both viewing hours and viewers leading to higher direct to consumer revenues (e.g. live competitions) and more BritBox subscribers. The ITV Hub now has 32.2m registered users, 9% more than it did last year.

Total broadcast costs improved reflecting lower schedule costs due to the cancellation of programmes but the improvement was outweighed and underlying cash profits (EBITDA) for the Broadcast and Online division fell 41% to £126m.

The Studios saw 230 global productions disrupted or paused over lockdown. This fed into the drop in revenue, and underlying cash profits were down 47% to £62m. The steep decline is a result of the high fixed costs in the division, and ITV chose not to cut development spend. ITV said demand for content from streaming platforms is strong and demand for scripted productions is a high growth area they will continue to focus more on.

Despite lower profits free cash flow rose to £345m, benefitting from a deferred pension payment and a significant working capital inflow (as ITV was able to deliver programmes but not able to continue producing). However, this benefit is expected to unwind over the next 12 months.

Net debt was £783m, down from £893m at the start of the year and is equivalent to 1.3 times the level of cash profits. The group's total liquidity was£1.2bn as at the end of June, which includes £385m in cash and £630m in undrawn credit.

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.