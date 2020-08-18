Marks & Spencer - accelerates streamlining efforts

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Trading so far this year has been better than the scenario announced in May's full year results. However, Marks & Spencer said substantial uncertainty remains about when shopping habits will return to normal, and Clothing & Home sales are still significantly below last year. The group also acknowledges that coronavirus has triggered a "material" shift in the way people shop.

As a result Marks & Spencer will cut around 7,000 jobs across the next three months. The losses will be seen across its central support centre, regional management, and UK stores. The cost of streamlining efforts will be reflected in a large exceptional charge, which will lower half-year profits.

The shares rose 1.4% following the announcement.

Our view

M&S has realised it needs to act now if it wants to secure the longevity of the business. Coronavirus has exacerbated existing fault lines.

M&S was slow off the mark responding to shifting demand patterns. A lacklustre online Clothing & Home business meant more agile competitors could swoop in and steal market share in recent years, and the pandemic means digital shopping habits have been accelerated.

The other less attractive aspect of the operating model is the group's sourcing and manufacturing processes. Buying stock in bulk at the start of a season means it's less reactionary, and has even fallen foul of costly buying mistakes in the past. Being less nimble than peers means mountains of unsold stock are being locked away until next year, and the group's been forced to recognise the value of these items isn't what it once was.

Shifting excess stock is also hurting gross margins - getting these items off sale racks and into shopping bags requires discounting prices. That's not ideal because M&S' margins are already thin. Fierce competition in the sector and the burdensome costs of maintaining a store estate are chains around the group's ankles and have been sinking profits for a while.

No business ever wants to put its workforce through mass redundancies but latest streamlining efforts are necessary. Shopping habits have changed for the long-term and M&S must shape up if it wants to properly compete, which includes heightened investment in the online platform. This isn't the group's first attempt at a strategic turnaround though, and the pressure's on to make sure this time around the restructuring provides some long-term energy to both the top and bottom line.

It doesn't help that the food business, which had been something of a redeeming feature, is coming under pressure too. M&S' food offering is very different to the bigger supermarkets - frequent but small, city-centre shopping trips are an important part of the story. A long-term shift to home working would undermine the model.

There are brighter spots though, Ocado's UK retail business (in which M&S now holds a 50% stake) is currently performing well, and the launch of M&S own products on Ocado is running to schedule. As millions of us are likely to lean more heavily on delivery options from here, we think this puts M&S in a good position.

We don't have immediate concerns over M&S' liquidity. But with margins already thinning, if performance were to slip more than expected that could change as servicing debt payments becomes more difficult.

Overall M&S faced challenges before the current crisis, and these have simply been exacerbated. We admire the move to sharpen the workforce and throw weight behind the online business, the question now is whether M&S' digital dawn is simply breaking too late.

Marks and Spencer key facts Current 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 12.9

Ten year average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 11.4

Prospective yield: Marks & Spencer's dividend is currently suspended We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Trading update

So far this year Food revenue has declined 1.1%, ignoring the impact of exchange rates. The decline reflects the closure of travel locations during lockdowns, as well as shifts in demand. More recently sales have been up by 2.5%. The joint venture with Ocado is on track to launch in September.

Clothing & Home sales have fallen 49.5%, despite a significant improvement in online trading. In the 8 weeks since stores re-opened total sales have been down 29.9%, including a 47.9% reduction in store sales. Online sales now account for 41% of Clothing & Home sales.

Newer out-of-town shops are performing better than town centre and shopping centre sites. Trading has also been affected by a shift in demand, with consumers less inclined to buy office wear and higher demand for casual and leisure clothing. There has been "good progress" clearing excess stock, but this has been achieved through discounting.

The group is planning redundancies because it can work more effectively if colleagues multi-task and transition between Clothing & Home and Food. A large number of the departures are expected to come through voluntary redundancies and early retirement.

Full year results (20 May 2020)

Full year underlying full year pre-tax profit was £403.1m, down 21.2% on last year. That reflects an estimated trading impact from Covid-19 of £51.9m in March. M&S has also written down the value of Clothing & Home inventory and some stores because of the pandemic. Including these charges and extra costs, pre-tax profit was just £67.2m.

The group expects the impact of the crisis on sales and stock flow will last for at least the next twelve months. A number of actions are being taken to reduce spending and preserve cash, with a cash outflow expected in the first half. However, while trading has been weak in the first few weeks of the new financial year, it's been better than expected.

As previously announced no final dividend will be paid, and the board doesn't intend to pay a dividend for FY20/21.

Group revenue declined 1.9% to £10.2bn, largely thanks to a weaker Clothing & Home performance.

Revenues in Food rose 2.1% to £6.0bn, including a 1.9% in like-for-like (LFL) sales. Food sales have been "resilient" since the coronavirus outbreak, but M&S didn't experience the same stockpiling behaviours as the supermarkets. Operating profit was 11.2% higher at £236.7 thanks to lower operating costs, which offset lower gross margins as the group continued to lower its prices.

The acquisition of 50% of Ocado Retail completed on 5 August, with M&S' share of profit totalling £2.6m in the 7 months to 1 March.

In Clothing & Home revenue fell 8.3% to £3.2bn, with March lockdowns having a negative impact of £78.1m. LFLs fell 6.2%. Online performance has not picked up as quickly as hoped and is now under new management. Operating profit fell 37% to £223.9m as operating margins fell to 7% from 10.1%. That reflects a depressed gross margin as costs increased and discounting was higher than expected.

The group has a lot of unsold stock for the current season, and is storing much of it for sale next year. This action has incurred write-downs in the value of that stock, as well as extra costs for storage and distribution.

In the International business revenue fell 2.5% to £944.6, excluding the impact of exchange rates. Operating profit fell 15.2% to £110.7m.

M&S bank income was down £10.2m to £16.8m. That reflects an increase in provisions for bad debt, because there's a higher risk of customers defaulting on their loans.

M&S plans to reduce costs by around £500m, including stopping all non-essential spending. Marketing and logistic costs will be lower in Clothing & Home, and technology spending is also being cut. Other plans to preserve cash flow are also expected to save £500m, and as such capital expenditure has been reduced to £140m for the year.

Despite lower profits, changes to rental terms meant net debt was £50.2m lower than last year at £4bn.

M&S will experience a cash outflow in the first half of the year, and therefore expects to draw £300m - £350m of its available credit this year. The group has access to a £1.1bn revolving credit facility, and the financial terms set by its lenders (known as covenants) have been relaxed. M&S also confirmed it's eligible to access the UK Government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF), and therefore has access to a further £300m.

